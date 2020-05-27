Kolkata Photographer is Giving Away Free Prints of His Photos to Those Donating for Amphan Relief

A photographer is giving away photographs he had taken of Kolkata and West Bengal prior to the Amphan cyclone to anyone donating for the state's relief, in order to raise donations and boost the morale of those contributing.

Super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc across West Bengal last week, leaving large tracts of destruction and loss of life and property in its wake. To help rebuild the state, many individuals have come forth and donated to non-profit organizations or official state government relief funds in order to help the victims of the catastrophe.

To boost the morale of such individuals, Twitter user and Kolkata-based photographer called Suyash is giving away prints of his photographs to anyone who donates for Amphan relief.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Suyash posted a bunch of his own photos and wrote, "Giving postcards of images I shot in Kolkata for every donation you make to any fund related to #amphan".

The selection of photographs capture scenes and moods from Kolkata and its residents and is a reflection of the way the city looks (or looked) through the lens of a city photographer.

For every donation worth Rs 500, the photogarpher will give away three postcards. The photographer, who studies at SRFTI, posted a total of 17 photographs which can be won by donators who contribute up to Rs 2,500.

"Send screenshots of your donation & your address! Spread the word," Suyash wrote on Twitter. Once he has proof of donation as well as the donor's address, Suyash will have the images delivered to their home addresses.

The initiative has been winning a lot of love on social media with many complementing Suyash for his efforts.