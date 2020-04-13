Kolkata Police Uses Uttam Kumar Meme to Warn Lockdown Violators to Stay Home or Else

While implementing a total 21-day national lockdown has been a tough task, police forces across the country have found "novel" ways to make citizens abide by the rules and follow social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus. And Kolkata Police seems to have come up with the perfect strategy to engage young and old Twitter users.

In a tweet on Monday, Kolkata Police shared a meme depicting Bengali superstar Uttam Kumar from the 1963 film 'Deya Neya'. In the scene from, Kumar is in conversation with actor BK Roy. But Kolkata Police put a relevant twist to it by changing the dialogue in the meme. "So you mean to say that during the lockdown if I go out for inessential purposes, Kolkata Police would whack me?" Kumar seemed to be asking in the meme to which Roy replies, "I don't mean to say it, I am saying it".

The text was in Bengali and while fans of Uttam Kumar had a laugh, many others appreciated Kolkata Police's efforts to use humour to enforce a tough rule. However, the threat of using force against lockdown violators left a bad taste in many mouths.

Kolkata Police has not just been active on social media when it comes to spreading awareness about social media. Earlier in the month, cops from Kolkata went viral for singing a coronavirus version of "We shall overcome" on the streets to enforce the lockdown.

The force has also come down hard on lockdown violators in Bengal with Kolkata Police deploying drones to capture aerial footage of lockdown violators. Nevertheless, many police officers were slammed for using excessive force against violators, some of whom have claimed to be have been out for essential chores.

There are a total 116 active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal and seven people from the state have died due to the disease.