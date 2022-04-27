Kolkata Police's Dog Squad Beat the Heat with Air-conditioned Carriers, Special Pool

Kolkata is reeling under the scorching summer, with temperatures shooting up to 40 degrees. Kolkata Police dogs are, hence, taking special precautions to beat the heat. What have they been doing, you ask? They usually start exercising from 6 to 8:30 in the morning, but now, they just go for walks inside the Agelity Ground of PTS. Around 8:30 am, they take a swim in their special swimming pool. Kolkata Police came up with the special pool last year. This pool is a level apart: it has a special vacuum system to remove the dogs’ fur and equipped with special lights.

The officer who looks after the dogs told News18, “We make them play with balls and water polo. After 12 pm, all of the 47 dogs are accommodated in three air-conditioned rooms till 3 pm.” They eat beef for lunch but from May, they will be given chicken, as prescribed by doctors. After lunch, they are given 100 gm “ghol”, which is a drink made out of curd. Doctors have mandatorily advised it for the dogs. The Kolkata Police has applied for ACs in 55 kennels.

When the dogs are out on duty, they go in two dog carriers which are also air conditioned. More air-conditioned carriers could be on the way. They also have ice coats and drink Glucon D regularly while out. From Golden Retrievers, Dobermans to Labradors, all of Kolkata Police’s dog squad are now beating the heat in style.

