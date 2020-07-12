Kolkata Residents Perform Puja for Amitabh Bachchan After Actor Tests Positive for Covid-19

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with his son Abhishek, was admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, is stable with mild symptoms, the hospital said. Two residences of the actor - Jalsa and Janak - have been sealed and declared containment zones.

As soon as news broke, wishes for the entire family have flooded social media. Actors and prominent personalities such as Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Anupam Kher, Yuvraj Singh among others have come forward and taken to microblogging site Twitter to urge Big B and Junior B to keep their spirits high in fighting the COVID-19 fight.

People in Kolkata took things one step further and decided to hold a puja to pray for the actor and his son's speedy recovery.

According to photos accessed by News18, some residents of North Kolkata gathered at Shiv Mandir, Ramkrishna Bose Street in Shyambazar on Sunday to pray for the family. The puja was organised by Youth Trinamool Congress of Kolkata Municipal Corporation

They were seen with posters with the actor's photo, and a message in Bengali which translates to, "Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. We are praying he gets well soon."

Here's a photo from the puja:







Photo: News18

Abhishek had on Twitter also shared that both he and his father had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic. While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

A BMC team reached the family residence of Bachchans, Jalsa, to disinfect the place. The Sanitisation process also covered their other two residences -- Pratiksha and Janak.

As per latest reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and daughter Aaradhya, 8, have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Other members of the Bachchan family namely Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Nanda have tested negative.