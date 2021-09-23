Kolkata Roads Are So Water-logged That People Are Literally Fishing on Them

Incessant rainfall in Kolkata lashed several parts of the city and its outskirts since the past few days with the heaviest recorded on Tuesday. Following several hours of heavy rainfall, extreme water-logging was reported in several parts in Kolkata and the adjoining areas like North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and East Medinipur. Several people took to social media to share photos and videos of the water-logging that range from some people swimming in waist-deep waters to office-goers travelling in boats. Amidst this, a video went viral on Wednesday that showed some people using a fishing net to catch fish in a water-logged street.

Facebook user Piu Mondal took to the social media platform to share a video where a man is seen catching fish with a net. The video has since then gone viral with over 84000 views and has been shared over 2500 times.

According to Mondal, she was on her way to buy food on Tuesday evening when she first noticed the fish. She told News18, “I was with my brother on a bike to buy food. When the bike’s light fell on the road in front of New Town’s Karigari Bhavan, we could see hundreds of fish wriggling in almost knee-deep water. We parked beside the road and started catching the fish with our bare hands. We were able to catch 4-5 large Katla (Carp)."

“My uncle lives nearby from the spot we were in. He did not believe us at first when we were calling him. It is when we video called him from the spot that he hurriedly came there with a friend and a fishing net. He was able to catch almost five kilos of fish from 10 pm to 1.40 am," added Piu.

Piu went back home when her uncle came to the spot and returned a few hours later at around 1.30 am. By that time, her uncle had caught almost five kilos of fish. “We continued fishing till four in the morning and caught almost 15 kilograms of fish. There were a lot of people along with us who fished all night."

The Kestopur Canal, which is near the spot Piu and others caught the fish, had overflowed following the rainfall. It can be assumed that the overflow of water from the ponds and nearby pisciculture farms might have caused the fish to come to the streets.

