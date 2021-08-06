Kolkata Tea Seller Serves Chai With a Side of Kishore Kumar Tunes, Video Goes Viral

Kishore Kumar fans can be found in the most unlikeliest of places and true to nature, a die-hard admirer of the yesteryear playback singer has recently gone viral after a video of him was shared online. The video of a humble tea seller quietly going about his business in the midst of a quaint bylane in streets of Kolkata has now enticed the internet with the man’s beautiful rendition of Kishore Kumar’s tunes.

Paltan Nag (56) runs a humble roadside tea stall situated in a by lane which is a few hundred metres away from the acclaimed Presidency University in the heart of the city of Kolkata. A video recently went viral where Nag is seen singing the Kishore Kumar classic ‘Main shayaar badnaam’ from the 1973 blockbuster ‘Namak Haraam’. Donning a t-shirt with a huge picture of Kumar emblazoned on it, Nag croons away the beautiful rendition in just the perfect voice and tune. The video also shows around his shop and on a wall is also a framed photograph of the legendary singer adorned with garland to mark his 92nd birth anniversary.

Nag’s video went viral after it was shared on social media and also was circulated on WhatsApp.

This is Kolkata ❤️Paltuda who sells tea at Amherst Street, Kolkata- celebrating the birthday of Kishore Kumar & going about his business at the same time. Received on Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/uncdVtENLP — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) August 5, 2021

This is magic! Rains - Chai - Kishore da! Doubt if there exist another combination…— Ankur Begwani (@ankurbegwani06) August 5, 2021

There is something so charming abt Kolkata. The people make this city so unique in it's own way.— Bhim Raju (@BhimRaju) August 5, 2021

He has become a celebrity today ,awesome passion and dedication to Kishore Da and his Tea business.Jug Jiyo Patul Da— Alec (@switnsour) August 5, 2021

Nag told The Times of India that singing was always his first and only passion but losing his father at a young age left him with no choice but to manage the tea stall to look after his family of 7.

“But I never let go of music. In fact, I found a new set of audience in my customers and I find immense joy in entertaining them," he was quoted as saying.

Despite never being able to afford music lessons while growing up, Nag says he was always a participant at local singing events. A huge Kishore Kumar fan, he also learnt how to speak, dress and perfect songs sung by the singing legend.

Nag also reportedly wishes to get a chance for playback singing in a movie.

