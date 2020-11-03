Kolkata Teen Cycles 120 km Daily to Sell Sweets as Local Trains Remain Shut in Pandemic

A 19-year-old boy named Imran Sheikh travels 120 kilometres on his bicycle every day to West Bengal’s capital Kolkata from the district Nadia to sell sweets.

He had to take this step because the local trains service stopped after the lockdown imposed by Covid-19 crisis, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Imran travels seven to eight hours every day on his bicycle to sell the sweets in the city.

Nadia district is famous for its sweets, especially Sarpuria. According to the boy, he did not want to sit at home after the lockdown. He resumed his business after the unlock 1.0 and decided to use his bicycle because the trains were not working.

He has an arrangement with the local sweet shop owners. His sweets are priced at Rs 5, which is less as compared to the market price. They are kept inside the canisters and Imran picks up the sweet at 3 am. Apart from selling them in the Kolkata city, Imran also sells the sweets in the villages and towns that he passes by. He finally reaches Kolkata by 7 am and sells his product there.

Imran informs that when he started the business, he used to sell 300 sweets per day but now his business has grown and he sells approximately 700 sweets. His customers demanded more kinds of sweets and that is why Imran’s business has flourished.

The sweets sold by Imran are Rasgullas, Gulab Jamun and Langcha.

“I also carry a bag full of dry sweets,” he said.

His parents work in the field and Imran contributes to the family income by selling sweets. Known by his pet name Sagar, he loves his business and that is why decided to continue it once there were relaxations in Covid-19 lockdown.

India went under a lockdown from March 25, 2020, to control the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Due to this, public transport services were hampered in the country and many people who travelled for work had to use private vehicles.