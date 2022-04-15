Kolkata Traffic Cop Moonlights as Teacher, Educates Underprivileged Child on Footpath

Standing for hours to guide heavy traffic amid incessant honking is a challenging task that many traffic personnel have to pull off on a daily basis. But a Kolkata traffic policeman is being praised for another heartwarming reason. A picture has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a policeman standing beside the road and teaching a homeless kid while on duty. The photo was initially uploaded by a user on Twitter after which it went viral. Later, the Kolkata Police shared the story behind the click in a Facebook post.

With his bike parked beside him, the policeman is seen with a twig in his hand as the 8-year-old child studies on the pavement.

Referring to him as “the teacher cop,” the Kolkata police revealed that Sergeant Prakash Ghosh would often spot the boy playing on roads while he was posted near the Ballygunge ITI, Kolkata. The mother of the child earns a living by running a roadside food stall and had somehow managed to enroll her kid in a government school.

Although the duo lives on the pavement, the mother has high hopes that her kid would one day succeed in life and escape the hardships they have been suffering. The police further in the post shared that the class 3 student had started losing interest in studies. Having known Sergeant Prakash, the mother approached him with her worries.

The police wrote that the Sergeant was keen to help the kid and promised to assist him in his studies. Now, whenever Sergeant Prakash would get posted in the area, he would dedicatedly teach the boy by making him sit with the books. He checks the boy’s homework, corrects spellings, and works on his pronunciation and handwriting as well.

Moreover, the Sergeant also does his main duty of supervising the traffic and sometimes teaches the boy after his shift gets over. While on duty, the cop prefers to stand and teach the kid with a twig in his hand.

According to the Kolkata police, Sergeant Prakash’s efforts yielded results as the boy’s mother was happy to see the improvement in her child.

