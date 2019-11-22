Kolkata Turns Pink Ahead of India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens

India maybe the last major test playing nation to embrace pink-ball cricket but they have left no stone unturned in promoting their first day-night test which will begin in front of a sellout crowd at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Friday.

Pink ball is going to be used in the historic Day/Night Test match at the famous Eden Gardens venue against Bangladesh on Friday. This will be the first D/N Test for India, who have previously played with the cherry in the regular day Test format.

The eastern Indian city is firmly in the grip of a pink fever and tickets for the first four days have already sold out.

City landmarks are being illuminated in pink to mark the occasion, and a ball-shaped pink blimp hovers over the 67,000-capacity stadium.

As one Twitter user wrote, Kolkata seems to have usurped Jaipur's status as the Pink City of the nation for the day. Check out some visuals here:

The city turns pink on the pink test .. well done @bcci and @cab pic.twitter.com/6iwSgitzGQ — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2019

Kolkata go pink today https://t.co/6ye4peja5o — Prashant Sanjay (@Prashan85367590) November 22, 2019

Ist time #PinkBallTest match of India is taking place in Kolkata..so the whole city is glowing Pink pic.twitter.com/GhUz2Qar8G — नि-shant (@capturait_) November 21, 2019

Step aside Jaipur. For the next few days, Kolkata is the new 'pink city.' I so wish I was there! pic.twitter.com/DvaKrubKQZ — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 22, 2019

#Kolkata is more than ready for the very first #PinkBallTest in India. Buildings around #EdenGardens , have turned pink to attest the charm of this overwhelming moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q6tu2UqEua — shubham sarkar (@shubham199641) November 21, 2019

I am from Kolkata sir ... Just see Celebrating India's 1st pink ball test ... This is from Tata centre& 42 @vikrantgupta73@rawatrahul9pic.twitter.com/HKjYcwnQaF — Biplab Singha (@biplabsingha941) November 21, 2019

(With inputs from Reuters India)

