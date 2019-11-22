Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kolkata Turns Pink Ahead of India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens

Pink ball is going to be used in the historic Day/Night Test match at the famous Eden Gardens venue against Bangladesh on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
Kolkata Turns Pink Ahead of India Vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens
Pink ball is going to be used in the historic Day/Night Test match at the famous Eden Gardens venue against Bangladesh on Friday.

India maybe the last major test playing nation to embrace pink-ball cricket but they have left no stone unturned in promoting their first day-night test which will begin in front of a sellout crowd at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Friday.

Pink ball is going to be used in the historic Day/Night Test match at the famous Eden Gardens venue against Bangladesh on Friday. This will be the first D/N Test for India, who have previously played with the cherry in the regular day Test format.

The eastern Indian city is firmly in the grip of a pink fever and tickets for the first four days have already sold out.

City landmarks are being illuminated in pink to mark the occasion, and a ball-shaped pink blimp hovers over the 67,000-capacity stadium.

As one Twitter user wrote, Kolkata seems to have usurped Jaipur's status as the Pink City of the nation for the day. Check out some visuals here:

(With inputs from Reuters India)

