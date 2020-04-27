Kolkata Wants Biriyani While the Rest of India Craves Pizza amid Lockdown

Even as the coronavirus lockdown continued to keep Indians bound at home, food cravings have been harder to keep at bay. While the lockdown saw people hoarding up on essential goods and ingredients and even indulge in elaborate cooking rituals at home, a recent survey found that foodies across cities have been craving for their favourite restaurants and cuisines.

A survey, conducted by Dineout, found that a majority of Indians across metro cities have been pining for Pizza. Even though India has a multitude of cuisines and a rich menu of desi delicacies, it seems new-age foodies seme to be most taken with the cheesy Italian staple.

The survey noted that though Delhi was often considered a haven for non-vegetarian food, a majority of Delhiites voted for vegetarian foods and establishments as their preferred choice.

However, not all places seem to think of pizza as bae. In cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai, foodies have not been craving for pizza but biriyani. These cities, that are famous for their own versions of the biriyani, have been craving the layered rice dish cooked with meat and spices and eaten with a combination of gravy or just as is.

The survey also revealed that 77 percent respondents missed going out to eat at restaurants and wanted to visit their favourite establishments with friends and family once the lockdown was over.

In Kolkata, the top two restaurants people wanted to visit once the lockdown was over included Arsalan and Aminia, both of whom are famous for their biriyanis. On the other, restaurants that catered to a more continental, fusion palate were popular in Delhi and Mumbai. Eateries such as The Big Chill, Social and Barbecue Nation emerged as winners in Delhi while Mumbaikars chose establishments like Pop Tate's, Asia Kitchen and Global Fusion.

Dining wasn't the only thing that people missed under lockdown. Many rued missing going out to pubs with friends or colleagues for drinks. In fact, cities like Bengaluru and Lucknow chose pubs and bard over restaurants. Bengaluru residents, for instance, chose pubs and resto-bars like Toit, Vapour and Asia Kitchen as the first place they wanted to visit after the lockdown.

The Indian hospitality sector, which employs about seven million people, has been severely affected by the coronavirus lockdown that was implemented from the midnight of March 24 onward. Earlier in April, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) estimated a loss of $9 billion this year to the $50 billion dollar restaurant industry alone due to the lockdown which could force a quarter of the countries total restaurants to shut.