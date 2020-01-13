Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Kolkata Women Sing Bengali Version of 'The Rapist Is You' Anthem to Protest PM Modi's Visit

A translated version of the song in Bengali was first performed in January 4, in various popular parts of the city, like New Market and Jadavpur Police Station.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
Kolkata Women Sing Bengali Version of 'The Rapist Is You' Anthem to Protest PM Modi's Visit
Image credits: Screengrab from Twitter.

'Nari-r hoye hotath, hotahkari-r shaja hoyna' could be heard sung in Kolkata on Sunday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the city.

The chant, which literally translates to 'Women are killed, and the killers aren't punished' is a Bengali version of the popular anthem 'The rapist is you' which originally from Chile, has been making its way around the world, and has even managed to break the language barriers to reach India.

The anthem, created by four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group has turned into a mighty roar against sexual violence. The women from the group called “Las Tesis” said they never imagined their protest anthem, and its powerful message against macho violence, would be so quickly and energetically echoed around the world.

First performed in the port city of Valparaiso on November 20, in the space of a few weeks had been replicated hundreds of times around the world, and videos of flashmob performances have gone viral.

A translated version of the song in Bengali was first performed in January 4, in various popular parts of the city, like New Market and Jadavpur Police Station. The Bengali version of the song is called 'Dhorshok Tumii.'

To protest against Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkata in January 8, the performance was repeated. "We wanted to highlight the patriarchal violence that Modi’s idea of a Hindu Rashtra represents,” one of the women told Scroll.

Posted on Twitter by Scroll journalist Shoaib Daniyal, it soon went viral.

The lyrics of the anthem “The fault is not with me, nor where I was, nor how I was dressed... The rapist is you!” the women sang, stomping their feet and waving their arms in a choreographed routine being rapidly adopted around the world.

Similar performances have been staged by women as far away as Paris, Barcelona and Mexico City.

