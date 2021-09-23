Kolkata's Iconic Park Street Restaurants Get Coveted 'Heritage' Tag

Foodies in Kolkata are ever-willing to defend the city’s cuisine with their lives, whether it’s a matter of potato in biryani or spicy roadside Chinese dishes. Park Street, especially, holds a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts, with some of its old restaurants achieving something of a cult status in the city. Now, to add to that, three classic restaurants from Park Street- Trincas, Kwality and Mocambo, have received the coveted heritage tag from the Indian Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). It was presented by convenor GM Kapur and the plaques were unveiled in the presence of restaurant owners and leader of the Culinary Heritage Project and member of INTACH Ayan Ghosh, according to a report by NDTV Food.

“This city is singularly fortunate in how many food and beverage establishments of long standing have survived, and their varied offerings (ranging from Kolkata’s famous sweets to the ubiquitous Kolkata biryani, rolls, phuchka and jhalmuri), enrich the culinary heritage of the city," NDTV quoted Ghosh as saying. He added that there are an estimated 250-300 establishments that would potentially be eligible to receive the honours under the blue plaque scheme. He said that the aim is to attract more sponsors with these plaques and improve the scale and pacing of work.

Trincas, Kwality and Mocambo have been around for many decades, and their customers are often regulars. NDTV quoted one such customer as saying that the restaurants are “iconic in their own right and need to be recognized because they have been such an integral part of our lives since their inception". This augurs well for the foodies of Kolkata, as it seems, with this move, their favourite restaurants will gain more popularity and hopefully be able to sustain themselves comfortably in the years to come. In more good news for the city, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released its data for 2020 and Kolkata emerged as the safest of metro cities. As per news reports, this is the third time that Kolkata has occupied the position of the safest city according to NCRB data, with 2019 being an exception because, the bureau said, the state records reached it late.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here