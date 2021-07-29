Kolkata’s Transgender Persons Learn Basic Health Services to Serve Society

Members from the transgender community received training in first-aid and basics of general health services at a programme held by a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

Taboos related to transgender persons in India often deprive them of access to healthcare. Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, criminalises discrimination against a transgender person in education, employment, healthcare, movement and the right to reside. But discrimination against them is still rampant. The training session by doctors and nurses from Peerless Hospital was held with an aim to empower the members take care of their own and others’ basic healthcare needs. Around 20 transmen and transwomen participated in the programme. Besides learning how to perform Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure, they learnt how to provide medical assistance to a cardiac arrest patient.

Ranjita Sinha, secretary of Association of Transgender in Bengal, said, “Lack of access to proper healthcare facilities is a serious issue which transgender persons face in their daily life. They are bullied while going to hospitals even today. Even after several judgments and orders passed by the Supreme Court of India and other high courts, nothing has changed. This initiative will help the people of the community become self sufficient and they will be able to help others in any emergency situation. We still have a long way to go, but such steps will take us forward."

Dr. Subhrajyoti Bhowmik, clinical director at Peerless Hospital, supervised the session. He said, “The transgender community needs to come forward as it is a part of the society. This is an inclusive programme to teach basic heath support. Before this, we have conducted many such programmes."

Recently, Telangana got two clinics run by members of the community. West Bengal too is taking steps in the same direction.

