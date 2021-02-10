'Koo Much Democracy': Twitter Users Koo-k Up Jokes in Wake of Exodus to Desi Microblogging App

A day after Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to show off his new social media account on the homegrown microblogging app Koo, India's purported answer to Twitter, the latter is exploding with memes.

The Twitter-inspired app won the MyGov Aatmanirbhar App Challenge in August 2020 and its users have increased 4 times in the past six months even since Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to turn to the desi app.

Following the endorsement by Piyush Goyal, many on Twitter such as Ravi Shankar Prasad and Anupam Kher joined the app, created by a Bengaluru-based start-up.

Seasoned Twitter users, however, could not help but poke some fun at the new app and the sudden exodus of certain Twitterati to Koo. Many even called the app a blessing in disguise for Twitter and its users.

Is this song playing in your head yet? Koo koo koo koo #kooapp pic.twitter.com/ELrndDQglu— Sarita A Tanwar (@SaritaTanwar) February 10, 2021

Disappointed that it's called Koo and not Moo.Then everyone Mooing on that platform would be making many Moo points.— Infojivi Meghnad (@Memeghnad) February 10, 2021

What will the users of Koo be called? Tamils please don’t try to answer— andolanjeevi dr. meena kandasamy || இளவேனில் (@meenakandasamy) February 10, 2021

Kangana has claimed that she will leave twitter and join KOO appFinally prayers of Indians has been answered by the God.— Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 10, 2021

Right wingers move to Koo app, find no Left-liberals to 'expose the hypocrisy' so they come back to Twitter. Same happened with mastodon. LOL— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 10, 2021

Koo is already doing more for Twitter than anyone ever has.— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) February 10, 2021

I already like #koo It will make Twitter a better place.— Sayema (@_sayema) February 10, 2021

Jokes or not, Koo's membership has grown manifold. And with the latest boost that India’s own Twitter clone has received from ministers signing up on the platform, Koo has now crossed gross downloads of 3 million, Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka told News18, adding that he naturally expects the growth pace of his app to continue at a steeper, more exponential pace in the next few months.

Koo was co-founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka in 2020. The company has several investors including former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai’s 3one4 Capital which joined the list of investors earlier this month, Indian Express reported.

Apart from Union Minister Piyush Goyal, many others such as IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, MPs Tejasvi Surya, Shobha Karandlaje and government think tank NITI Ayog are already on Koo.