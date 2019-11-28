Korean Cop Outfoxes Fraud Who Called to Dupe Him Through Tele-Phishing Scam

On Friday morning, Inspector Yang Il-mo of the Seoul Seobu Police Station's Major Crimes Unit received a suspicious telephone call. Especially when the caller asked him to put all his life saving in his refrigerator.

The caller claimed to be calling from Korea Telecom (KT), a telecommunications company in South Korea and told Il-mo he had an unpaid phone bill. When the latter panicked, the caller proceeded to try and convince him that he may have been a victim of identity theft. He then went on to connect the cop to a "detective" from the nearby International Crimes Unit.

According to a report in CNN, The alleged detective asked Il-mo how much money he had in his account. He then told him to empty his account and put the entire money in the refrigerator so that they can inspect it for irregularities. He even inquired about the cop's address information.

This is when the cop realised he had been the target of phone phishing scam, a type of fraudulent practice in which scammers call people under assumed identities and extract personal information which they later use to break into the person's home or account.

Not wanting to alarm the caller, the cop played along and went to the bank as instructed and pretended to withdraw the money. He told the caller that the money was inside the refrigerator as requested and provided an address where the money could be reached.

Later in the day, a Chinese man visited the address to conduct the "inspection" and was instantly arrested. The man has been charged with fraud and cops believe he might be part of a larger international racket of scammers and that he may not have been their only target.

No further investigation, however, are likely to be conducted in the matter, CNN reported.

