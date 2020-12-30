Korea's Artificial Sun Sets New Record for Shining at 100 Million Degrees for 20 Seconds

The Korea Institute of Fusion Energy has set a new record last month when its superconducting fusion device, the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR), also known as the Korean artificial sun, succeeded in maintaining the high-temperature plasma for 20 seconds with an ion temperature over 100 million degrees (Celsius).

KFE, in joint research with Seoul National University and New York’s Columbia University, was successful in the continuous operation of plasma for 20 seconds with an ion-temperature higher than 100 million degrees, which is one of the crucial conditions of nuclear fusion in the 2020 KSTAR Plasma Campaign, reports Phys.Org. This is the highest amount of time that the operation of plasma could continue. In 2019, the plasma operation had lasted for just eight seconds, which means this time the duration has more than doubled.

The project to replicate Sun’s nuclear fusion reaction on Earth was started in order to work on cleaner energy options as the fossil fuel industry becomes the villain that gave rise to global warming and the climate crisis that we face today. The sun and other stars produce their energy through a process called nuclear fusion. Under this process, two hydrogen atoms and eventually heavier atoms stick together and yield massive energy. The by-products of this process are also safe, unlike in Nuclear Fission, where leftovers produced by combustion are also harmful.

The issue of replicating Nuclear Fusion on Earth is that the process only takes place at extremely high temperatures and pressures. Unlike fission reaction, this process is not a self-sustaining chain and hence, requires more power than it produces at this point. Right now, our capability to sustain artificial fusion reactions is extremely limited. It is the operational limit of a normal-conducting device which is difficult to maintain a stable plasma state in the fusion device at extremely high temperatures for a long time.

To work out this ambitious project, scientists placed hydrogen isotopes inside a fusion device like KSTAR to create a plasma state where ions and electrons are separated, and ions must be heated and maintained at high temperatures. KSTAR, one of the most advanced Tokamak-style reactors in the world, uses powerful magnetic fields to shape super-heated plasma into a torus shape that sets in motion the fusion reaction. The team of scientists at KSTAR hopes to continue to work on its reactor stability and wishes to eventually expand the duration to 300 seconds of continuous operation by 2025.