Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India

Stuti had enrolled at the Allen Career Institute's classroom programme in Kota, Rajasthan.

Updated:June 19, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India
Image: Allen Career Institute/Facebook
Stuti Khandwala from Surat in Gujarat has managed to do the impossible. She has cracked practically every competitive exam there is, including NEET, AIIMS MBBS tests and JEE (Main).

Not just that, she has also managed to get through  US' Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Oh, and let us not forget that she passed all these exams with flying colours. For instance, she has an All-India Rank (AIR) of 71 in NEET 2019, which is amazing, to say the least.

For the AIIMS test, which is considered to be one of the toughest competitive exams in the country, Stuti had an AIR of 10.

Clearly, Stuti had a plethora of options in front of her and had a Herculean task deciding which career path to go for. Ultimately, after consulting her teachers and counsellors, she chose to go for MIT in the States.

Stuti had enrolled at the Allen Career Institute's classroom programme in Kota, Rajasthan. She had also performed well in her board exams, according to reports.

Stuti will now be taking up bio-engineering at MIT and she has also been offered a 90% scholarship for the same.

