Kota Man's Fight for Rs 35 Refund on Cancelled Ticket is Helping 3 Lakh IRCTC Users

A Kota-based engineer’s adamance to get a refund of Rs 35 from the Indian Railways yielded results after a five-year fight. Moreover, the man ended up helping nearly 3 lakh IRCTC users who will now be refunded Rs 2.43 crore by the Railways, reported The New Indian Express. The matter dates back to April 2017 when 30-year-old Sujeet Swami booked a railway ticket from Kota to New Delhi in the Golden Temple Mail. His journey was scheduled for July 2 and the new GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime happened to be introduced just a day before on July 1.

Swami paid Rs 765 for the ticket but cancelled it later. He alleged that he received a refund of Rs 765 that included a deduction of Rs 100 instead of Rs 65. According to Swami, he was charged Rs 35 extra as service tax despite the fact that he cancelled the ticket before the implementation of the GST.

An aggrieved Swami then began his quest to get the refund and filed RTI (Right to Information) seeking reply from the Indian Railways and the Finance Ministry. In a reply to Swami’s RTI, the IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism) cited the commercial circular number 43 of the Ministry of Railways and stated that for tickets booked before GST came into force and cancelled after it was implemented, he service tax charged would not be refunded.

However, in another reply, the IRCTC stated that total service tax charged will be refunded for tickets booked or cancelled before July 1, 2017. “So, a sum of Rs 35 will be refunded,” the reply from IRCTC read.

On May 1, 2019, Swami received a refund of Rs 33 in his bank account against the Rs 35 he was expecting. As per him, Rs 2 was deducted as the rounded off value of the service tax. Having still not received the full refund, Swami continued to fight and finally heaved a sigh of relief last week.

The Indian Railways has now decided to give refund to not only Swami but approved Rs 2.43 crore refund to 2.98 IRCTC users. Speaking to news agency PTI, Swami said that his “repeated Tweets to demand the refund, tagging the PM, Railway minister, Union minister Anurag Thakur, GST Council and the Finance minister played key roles in the approval of refund of Rs 35 to 2.98 lakh users.” Swami added that he has now also donated Rs 535 to the Prime Minister Care Fund after recivinf the refund.

