Every year, Malarikkal, a growing tourism hotspot in Kerala, in India’s southernmost state turns into a picturesque wonderland in August as water lilies bloom. This natural occurrence in the paddy fields has again transformed the entire landscape into a lush pink carpet, which is a breath-taking sight to see. The location has generated such a sensation that it has been dubbed the “Keukenhof of the East!"

#WATCH Kerala | Kottayam's Malarikkal turns pink as its paddy fields are blanketed with bright pink water lilies pic.twitter.com/4bdhMk4UJS— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

During the ongoing festival, Onam, hundreds of people are expected to congregate at the blossoming site, which is near Thiruvarpu in the Kottayam district. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only locals can be seen visiting the site this year, while the fields are blushing pink.

The dazzling lilies of Thiruvarpu, which were hitherto undiscovered to the outer world, piqued people’s interest in 2019 when several tourists shared stunning photographs of the water lilies in all their splendour on different social media platforms. Following that, all roads went to Thiruvarpu, as hundreds of visitors rushed to the Malarikkal paddy fields to take in the views.

These Kerala water lilies, known as Aambal in Malayalam, bloom at night then wilt as the day heats up. After harvest, they appear in fields, and country boatmen ferry passengers up and down the pink stretch.

The Aambal blossoms exclusively in cultivated areas. By August-September, they begin appearing in clusters, and by the later part of September, they are dispersed throughout the fields. The water lilies cover 600 acres of the 1,800 acres of paddy fields, and the best time to enjoy the splendour of these unique blooms is around sunrise.

The blossoms, however, won’t stay long. When the preparations for the following harvest begin, all of the blooms will have vanished from the paddy fields. Additional from the water lilies, Malarikkal has several other attractions. The sunset point at Malarikkal is regarded as one of the best places to see the sunset and dawn, and visitors to the hamlet may also enjoy the rural sights and magnificent nature of the Kumarakom region.

