Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Had a Pasta Meal But Twitter Can't Digest the Portion Sizes

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding was a big fat one, but the same cannot be said of the pasta portions served over there. Reportedly, their wedding was attended by all of their children including Kourtney’s sons Mason and Reign, and her daughter Penelope, Travis’ son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana, apart from the KarJenner clan. Given the opulence of the Kravis wedding, you might expect the food portions to be equally generous, but that apparently wasn’t the case, at least when it came to this scrumptious-looking pasta.

Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram story of the pasta served at the wedding and no one was ready for the portion sizes.

the pasta portion size at kourtney kardashian’s wedding is the one of the saddest things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/Xq4XUMe5mq — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) May 23, 2022

the pasta portion sizes at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding yesterday. personally if a portion isn’t the size of my face I’m not interested pic.twitter.com/Hgeu9CdNqr — Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) May 23, 2022

not people thinking this is how much we actually eat during Italian weddings 💀 https://t.co/muyPzQikUc — el (@baektoyeoI) May 24, 2022

if i was at an insanely rich persons party and they gave me a serving of pasta that small, not even god descending from heaven could stop me from the crimes i would commit that evening https://t.co/7rxkop08J0 — venti (@coconutjoong) May 24, 2022

I feel like those servings are an attack on my people. It's an icecream scoop worth of pasta. — Giovanni Torre (@GiovanniTorre) May 23, 2022

they’re saying “it’s an Italian wedding it’s gonna have a thousand courses” have y’all ever been to an Italian wedding. I have and yes there’s many courses but they would never do something this small for a main course 😭😭 and pasta is not a starter don’t piss me off https://t.co/Snm7leQNhq — unhinged and feral (@bitterlasagna) May 24, 2022

Some people, however, came to the defence of the portions.

This is nighttime pasta. It’s not a meal. It’s what Italians eat as a snack after the club/party along with a nightcap. That look DELICIOUS! — Furious Flower🌺🇺🇦✊🏾 (@xylem44) May 24, 2022

Well, you’re obviously not a “foodie”, this is normal in Italy. It’s not all about stuffing your face full of food, it is about savouring it. — Michele Mary Haining Finch (@HainingMary) May 23, 2022

Recently, Kendall Jenner courted controversy for her awkward style of cutting up cucumbers. Right now, Twitter can’t seem to decide which incident is more worthy of their attention.

