'Kray Twins': Adorable Otterhound Puppies Named after Notorious London Gangsters

A pair of rare Otterhound puppies have been named after the Kray twins, a pair of notorious East End gangsters in the 50s’ and 60s’ London. These pups are vital for the survival of their native breed. The puppies having adorable wet noses and eminently ruffle ears are named Ronnie and Reggie. Lincolnshire breeder Hugh March has named after the East End thugs as they are full of their own self-importance and resemble. Ronnie and Reggie are now eight weeks old and will be moving to loving homes soon.

March is quoted by The Daily Mail as saying, “They have lovely, outgoing personalities. Keeping them together would result in more than twice the usual puppy naughtiness.” He told the portal that he decided to nickname the dog Ronnie and Reggie because they are two twin boys who look like East End thugs in that they are built like brick outhouses. He said that these puppies are full of their own self-importance and walk around the place as if they own it. He also added that there is a lot of brotherly love between them, but their true character starts will start to come out after they go to their new homes.

Ronnie and Reggie are very much a working hound and have a specialised mind.

The Otterhound breed of dog is diminishing day by day. According to the Kennel Club, only seven otterhound puppies were registered last year. It is recognised as a vulnerable native breed of around 600 animals across the world. The demise of the large, shaggy-coated breed began after 1978 when otter-hunting was banned. They have voluntarily stopped otter hunting after a dramatic decline in the number of otters.

As per the data, less than 1,000 Otterhounds left in the world. They have become rarer than the giant panda and the white rhino. These dogs have extremely sensitive noses which make them inquisitive and perseverant in investigating smells. It is one of the most intelligent and largest carnivorous animals in Europe. Their average lifespan is 12 to 15 years.

