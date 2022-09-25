Kris Jenner Says She 'Forgot' She Owns a Condo in Beverly Hills, Internet Reacts

Season two of The Kardashians has released on Disney Plus Hotstar and the new show is giving netizens many reasons to be surprised. Recently, Kris Jenner had the internet a little in buzz after admitting that she “kinda forgot” about her Beverly Hills Condo. In the first episode, she made the confession. It happened when she visited the Beverly Hills pad with her daughter Khloé Kardashian after admitting she had not been there for quite some time. “I have a condo, and my mom has one, and my cousin has one, and we all live nearby,” she said. Further, she added, “I kinda forgot it was there. That sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?”

She has also deemed the space as “Santa’s Workshop” as she has dedicated it for wrapping gifts over the holidays. “I can’t wait to be wealthy enough to forget I have property somewhere,” responded Khloe.

The fact that the 66-years-old has forgotten about her condo took the internet by a surprise. “Kris Jenner having a whole Condo & forgetting about it is the level of richness I’m trynna get at,” wrote one Twitter user. Another person wrote, “whats was up with the scene at the condo in Beverly Hills that @KrisJenner forgot she owned and the fridge was stocked with nothing but champagne and 2 year old frozen beans. honestly, goals. #TheKardashians.”

whats was up with the scene at the condo in Beverly Hills that @KrisJenner forgot she owned and the fridge was stocked with nothing but champagne and 2 year old frozen beans. honestly, goals. #TheKardashians — Nina (@nzl84931) September 22, 2022

Kris Jenner having a whole Condo & forgetting about it is the level of richness I’m trynna get at. pic.twitter.com/HJKf5E5DIH — Davido said “Love u 2” (@TheRealAlima) September 22, 2022

No bro its totally a housing supply issue bro I swear bro we just need to build more housing bro https://t.co/TKv7KnojW9 — NoHo Logan (@NoHoLogan) September 24, 2022

This is not the first time the family had made headlines. Earlier, Kris’ daughter, Kim Kardashian was accused of appropriating Japanese culture, and black hairstyles. Also, last year, things got heated on social media after she sported a pair of ‘Om’ earrings. Earlier this year, she and her daughter North West wore nose rings à la the Desi nath to the Paris Fashion Week.

Pop singer Lizzo has worn a similar nose ring to the VMAs, and a publication credited the “trend” to Kim Kardashian. “Lizzo follows trend set by Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West,” the publication wrote. Desis have widely criticised the move. Although the publication did mention that nose rings have been a tradition in India for centuries, them stating that the “trend” was set by Kardashian stirred up Desis on Twitter.

Most were uncertain as to how Lizzo fit into the conversation since nose rings have also been worn by some African tribes. Most of the social media ire was directed towards the publication for implying that the “trend” was set by Kardashian and her daughter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here