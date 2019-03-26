English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Krispy Kreme's Owners to Donate $11 Million to Atone for Pro-Nazi Activities of Forefathers
The Reimann family that owns Krispy Kreme doughnuts and other popular brands, used Russian civilians and French prisoners of war as forced labour in their businesses and private villas.
Source: Reuters/FilePhoto
Loading...
More than half a century has passed since the Nuremberg Trials in which Nazis were tried and punished for committing heinous war crimes against humanity. However, the descendants of those who supported Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich in its evil, anti-Semitic machinations still bear the cross of their forefathers' crimes. Take the owners of Krsispy Kreme, for example.
The Reimann family, that owns the holding company (JAB Holding Company) owning Krispy Kreme and other brands such as Panera Breads, has decided to donate over $11 million to charity after discovering the extent of the their ancestors' collusion with Hitler's Nazi regime.
As per a recently released report in the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, the Reimann family, valued at over $19 million today by Forbes, used Russian civilians and French prisoners of war to as forced labour work in their businesses and private villas, Business Insider reported.
The report also revealed that JAB also made donations to Nazi-affiliated organisations as late as 1931. In fact, Albert Reimann Jr, who took over the company after his father's death in 1952, has been known to complain about the allegedly low quality of work provided by Russian labourers.
At the height of the Third Reich, several now famous industrial families such as the Quandts of BMW fame, Krupps, Flicks and others sympathized with the Nazi regime and helped build the economic machinery of the third Reich. Their descendants today, all heirs to multi-billion dollar businesses, continue to be chased by the shadows of their ancestors' murky past.
For the longest, several industrialists and businesses did not acknowledge their role in economically supporting the holocaust and Hitler's dream of 'pure' Aryan country. It was only in the new millennium in 2010 that 6,500 German companies came together to create a foundation. they, along with help from German government, raised $5 million for survivors of the Holocaust.
The Reimann family engaged a historian earlier to eek out the full family history ofthe illustrious family. The reports will be published in 2020. So far, the family has not revealed which charity it will be donating the money to. However, as per a family spokesperson quoted by Bloomberg, the family was deeply "ashamed" and wanted to atone for the past.
The Reimann family, that owns the holding company (JAB Holding Company) owning Krispy Kreme and other brands such as Panera Breads, has decided to donate over $11 million to charity after discovering the extent of the their ancestors' collusion with Hitler's Nazi regime.
As per a recently released report in the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, the Reimann family, valued at over $19 million today by Forbes, used Russian civilians and French prisoners of war to as forced labour work in their businesses and private villas, Business Insider reported.
The report also revealed that JAB also made donations to Nazi-affiliated organisations as late as 1931. In fact, Albert Reimann Jr, who took over the company after his father's death in 1952, has been known to complain about the allegedly low quality of work provided by Russian labourers.
At the height of the Third Reich, several now famous industrial families such as the Quandts of BMW fame, Krupps, Flicks and others sympathized with the Nazi regime and helped build the economic machinery of the third Reich. Their descendants today, all heirs to multi-billion dollar businesses, continue to be chased by the shadows of their ancestors' murky past.
For the longest, several industrialists and businesses did not acknowledge their role in economically supporting the holocaust and Hitler's dream of 'pure' Aryan country. It was only in the new millennium in 2010 that 6,500 German companies came together to create a foundation. they, along with help from German government, raised $5 million for survivors of the Holocaust.
The Reimann family engaged a historian earlier to eek out the full family history ofthe illustrious family. The reports will be published in 2020. So far, the family has not revealed which charity it will be donating the money to. However, as per a family spokesperson quoted by Bloomberg, the family was deeply "ashamed" and wanted to atone for the past.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yamaha MT-15 First Ride Review: Pricey Performance
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: When and Where to Watch Live
- CRPF to Get Bomb-Proof 30-Seater Buses in Kashmir Valley: DG
- 'Mankad' Memes Take Over Twitter After Buttler's Controversial Run Out By Ashwin
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results