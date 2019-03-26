Krispy Kreme's Owners to Donate $11 Million to Atone for Pro-Nazi Activities of Forefathers

More than half a century has passed since the Nuremberg Trials in which Nazis were tried and punished for committing heinous war crimes against humanity. However, the descendants of those who supported Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich in its evil, anti-Semitic machinations still bear the cross of their forefathers' crimes. Take the owners of Krsispy Kreme, for example.The Reimann family, that owns the holding company (JAB Holding Company) owning Krispy Kreme and other brands such as Panera Breads, has decided to donate over $11 million to charity after discovering the extent of the their ancestors' collusion with Hitler's Nazi regime.As per a recently released report in the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, the Reimann family, valued at over $19 million today by Forbes, used Russian civilians and French prisoners of war to as forced labour work in their businesses and private villas, Business Insider reported.The report also revealed that JAB also made donations to Nazi-affiliated organisations as late as 1931. In fact, Albert Reimann Jr, who took over the company after his father's death in 1952, has been known to complain about the allegedly low quality of work provided by Russian labourers.At the height of the Third Reich, several now famous industrial families such as the Quandts of BMW fame, Krupps, Flicks and others sympathized with the Nazi regime and helped build the economic machinery of the third Reich. Their descendants today, all heirs to multi-billion dollar businesses, continue to be chased by the shadows of their ancestors' murky past.For the longest, several industrialists and businesses did not acknowledge their role in economically supporting the holocaust and Hitler's dream of 'pure' Aryan country. It was only in the new millennium in 2010 that 6,500 German companies came together to create a foundation. they, along with help from German government, raised $5 million for survivors of the Holocaust.The Reimann family engaged a historian earlier to eek out the full family history ofthe illustrious family. The reports will be published in 2020. So far, the family has not revealed which charity it will be donating the money to. However, as per a family spokesperson quoted by Bloomberg, the family was deeply "ashamed" and wanted to atone for the past.