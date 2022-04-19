KRK Says 'Deshdrohi 2' Bigger Than 'Bahubali' and Twitter is Waiting for Masterpiece

KRK is all set to release Deshdrohi 2, a self-proclaimed blockbuster that’s apparently going to be “bigger than Bahubali”. Cinema-goers aren’t too willing to bet on that, if the Twitter reactions are anything to go by. The first Deshdrohi movie released (and tanked) 14 years ago. The poster of Deshdrohi 2 features KRK in all his glory, wearing a black ensemble. You’ve got to give it to Kamaal Rashid Khan- he gives credit where credit is due. The poster informs you that the movie has been “directed by KRK produced by KRK” and obviously stars KRK, and the memers have added: “watched by KRK”. The actor isn’t exactly known as a hitmaker and the Bahubali comment right on the (slightly questionable) poster opened the floodgates for Twitter’s legions.

the most awaited film of the century – please release it after 100 years #Deshdrohi2 https://t.co/vi27RyR1Do — Dr Amit Sarwal (@DrAmitSarwal) April 19, 2022

The only film to be Directed, Produced, Written and even Watched by KRK.#KRKOnApril28 https://t.co/8Zoc9KaRV4 — Sarcastic Genome (@PickaStick3) April 19, 2022

The audacity to write "Bigger Than Bahubali" https://t.co/BerTRlrQdk — Prathmesh Mehrotra (@Pratham5v) April 18, 2022

My father generation had SRK now my generation has KRK, biggest upgrade in the history of cinemas ever. https://t.co/usbobN0kY0 — † (@VKcertifiedd) April 18, 2022

We want Deshdrohi Cinematic Universe https://t.co/3XA8HFe73p — DesiNerd (@iamDesiNerd) April 18, 2022

Now no one can save us from this https://t.co/HfvuSi4yff — General Francis Hummel (@GenHummel19) April 18, 2022

The first Deshdrohi movie was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and produced by KRK. With the actor leading the movie, the film also featured Manoj Tiwari, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed. The film focused on the hardships faced by immigrants in Mumbai.

Recently, KRK happened to slam SS Rajamouli’s RRR. While the crowd praised Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s performances in the film and praised SS Rajamouli as one of the most accomplished filmmakers in Indian cinema, KRK blasted the director’s magnum opus, calling it “a south masala picture without head and feet.” KRK even likened RRR to a massive flop like Thugs of Hindostan, adding that the film was never-done-before garbage. He further said the film kills human brain cells, turning him into a living dead. “It is the worst film ever made In India. Thugs of Hindustan is Mughal E Azam compared to this crap. 0* from me,” he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.