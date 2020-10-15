Karnataka Bags National Award for Launching Mobile Fever Clinics and Toilets on Buses for Women

The mobile fever clinic and the 'Sthree toilet' initiatives of the government-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have won the national award under the 'CSR for Social Development' category amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

"As our staff is committed to be corona warriors in the pandemic situation, I dedicate the national public undertakings award to it, especially to those who lost their life to the infection," Shivayogi Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC, said on the occasion.

Kalasad received the award at a virtual ceremony held in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday.

"The award is the result of our diligent work although the corporation is going through a difficult situation due to Covid-induced restrictions on movement of people to maintain social distancing and contain the virus spread," said Kalasad in a statement.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa had flagged off the mobile fever clinic on May 11 in the tech hub of Bengaluru to aid the state's efforts in its fight against COVID-19.

The makeshift clinic was set up in an old bus remodelled to collect and test swab samples for COVID-19 or other diseases.

"The award will encourage our employees to work more towards social commitment," Kalasad noted.

The 'sthree toilets', rolled out in the city on August 27, were built by converting the transporter's old buses which had been withdrawn from service.

Operated on solar power, the toilet-bus has been stationed at the central bus stand in the city centre (Majestic area). They have Indian and western toilets, sensor lights and diaper changing areas for babies.

The facility was paid for by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR). BIAL is the company that manages the day-to-day operations of the Kempegowda International Airport.