Dravid Effect? Krunal Pandya Hugging Asalanka in 1st ODI Triggers Meme-fest

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers in the Indian contingent as the ruthless Men in Blue beat the hosts, Sri Lanka, comprehensively in the 1st ODI in Colombo on Sunday. Chasing a target of 263, India crossed the victory line with 7 wickets and 80 deliveries to spare. While Prithvi Shaw (43 off 24) went full guns blazing at the top, his partner and skipper Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten for a solid 86 in 95. At 1 down, entered an unstoppable Ishan Kishan who further hammered the Lankan bowlers as he smacked a fiery 59 in 42.

India’s clinical performance earned wide praises but it was Rahul Dravid, the newly-appointed Head Coach of the young Indian squad, who was at the centre of the attention of all the Jammy fans who had tuned in from homes. As Dravid trended during the course of the match, it was an incident during the 22nd over of the Sri Lankan innings many felt exhibited the true “Rahul Dravid effect."

Krunal Pandya, bowling to Dhananjaya de Silva, scrambled to fetch the ball after the latter hit one straight back at the bowler. During his attempt to save runs, Pandya struck the non-striker Charith Asalanka. The duo hugged it out and the match went on.

Away from the action, however, cricket fans on social media were quick to remind that it was perhaps Dravid’s teachings that brought the true sportsmanship out in the middle. Many others simply dismissed it, saying that Dravid was unnecessarily being credited for a simple gesture- a sight common on the cricket field.

The discipline, love and care for opponent under Rahul Dravid.

But then the memers arrived and had a fun time capturing the Pandya-Asalanka hug with memes.

Thankfully Dravid is coach or else we would have needed club bouncers behind every fielder.

Indian Players under Ravi Shastri :

Krunal Pandya under Ravi Shastri under Rahul Dravid

Make Rahul Dravid permanent coach of Team India. You will see Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar recreating this.

ICC : No saliva on ball, no physical contact
Le Krunal Pandya for Photo op :

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav was steady and Yuzvendra Chahal decent before Chamika Karunaratane’s late blitz powered Sri Lanka to 262 for 9.

Kuldeep (2/48 in 9 overs) and Chahal (2/52 in 10 overs) didn’t exactly run through the Sri Lankan batting line-up but bowled enough wicket-taking deliveries to choke the run-flow.

