Krunal Pandya Gets a Collective Hug from Desi Fans As He Breaks Down After Fifty on Debut
2-MIN READ

Krunal Pandya Gets a Collective Hug from Desi Fans As He Breaks Down After Fifty on Debut

Disney+Hotstar / Twitter screengrab.

Disney+Hotstar / Twitter screengrab.

Krunal Pandya smashed a stylish half-century upon his ODI debut on Tuesday against England following which the cricketer was overcome by emotions during the post-innings interview.

Emotions got the better of Krunal Pandya who smashed a maiden half-century upon his ODI debut for Team India against England in the first ODI on Tuesday. His swift 58 (31) along with KL Rahul’s 62 (43) propelled India to a formidable total of 317. Walking out after the innings, Krunal hugged his brother Hardik while wiping out tears. Pandya was then summoned by commentators to share his thoughts on his splendid debut knock in India’s colours.

“This one’s for my dad actually," he said while struggling to control his emotions.

“He’s so proud of you, we’re all proud of you," said commentator Murali Kartik in response.

Clearly overcome by emotions, Pandya teared up during the interview before the match broadcasters decided to give the emotional cricketer space and moment.

A video from the incident went viral on Monday, making fans and followers of the sport quite emotional.

The Pandya brothers lost their father Himanshu earlier this year and after receiving his cap Krunal paid tribute to his dad and could not hold back his tears. Younger brother Hardik, part of the playing XI, hugged consoled Krunal.

Tags
first published:March 24, 2021, 08:35 IST