Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed Face the Heat as Bangladesh Win Historic T20 Against India

Some good bowling, some good luck and a lot of character shown by Bangladesh's Mushifqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar led the visiting side register their first-ever T20 victory over the mighty Indians on their home soil in the smog-hit contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Put in to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side appeared overly cautious as the hosts could manage to accumulate a modest 148 for six on a sticky surface.

Bangladesh's chase was a famous one. One that was laden with some bizarre DRS decisions taken by Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the 10th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

But perhaps the turning point in the run chase came when the Mahmudullah's side needed 33 runs off 16 delivers. Facing the strike was Rahim, who pulled one of Chahal's deliveries straight in the pockets of Krunal Pandya, who was guarding the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Rahim, batting at 38 then, was dropped by Pandya in what would have been a straight-forward catch. To rub salt into the wounds, the ball danced away to the fence for a four.

With nothing to lose and victory pretty much in sight, Rahim switched on the attack mode.

On the receiving end was Khaleel Ahmed, who was struck for four consecutive boundaries by Rahim in the next over. Khaleel went for 18 runs in the penultimate over of the match as the equation came down from 22 needed in 12 balls to a boundary needed in last over.

Skipper Mahmudullah finished the business by sending one of Shivam Dube's deliveries over the boundary rope as Bangladesh registered a historic T20 victory over India. Incidentally, this was their first-ever win against India in the shortest format as the Tigers crossed the victory rope with 7 wickets and 3 deliveries to spare. Rahim top-scored with unbeaten 60 in 43.

While fans and watchers of the game lauded Bangladesh for their spirited display, it was Krunal Pandya's dropped catch and Khaleel's expensive over that became the topic of discussion on Twitter.

#IndvsBan Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya after the match pic.twitter.com/FSJOL7EVCz — Judaagu Memers (@jugaadu_memers) November 3, 2019

Krunal reminds me of my exHe also dropped me from his life😢 — Prachi (@PrachiNotDesai) November 3, 2019

Indian cricket fans are going to meet krunal pandya 😂😂#IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/alGLU9Qt98 — Mohit 🍥 (@MohitSarcasm) November 3, 2019

I will never understand why Krunal Pandya is in the Indian Cricket Team. — Sripad (@falsewinger) November 3, 2019

Find me Khaleel and Krunal pic.twitter.com/HufvUlTOWH — Prachi (@PrachiNotDesai) November 3, 2019

Sunil Gavaskar: Khaleel is brilliant in the death overs, he may be expensive at the startKhaleel Ahmed: #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/dqcp8Wz9qj — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) November 3, 2019

Many others tried to shift focus from India's blunders to the man-of-the-match innings by Rahim.

Everyone blaming khaleel krunal pandya rishav pant for india lossMeanwhile. Mishfiqur Rahim#IndvsBan #AskStar pic.twitter.com/J6Vcv2nWjd — waz (@washersrkian12) November 3, 2019

#IndvsBan if you understand cricket then instead of blaming khaleel or Rishabh pant or Krunal pandya for catch ... We must praise mushfiqur rahim for brilliant performance ... Courageous batting against us is praiseworthy ... His performance lost us the match — Ibrahim Khan (@zarark111) November 3, 2019

As for the smog that blanketed the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday morning...

Good news is public in the stadium can't see the defeat.#IndvsBan#DelhiPollution — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) November 3, 2019

