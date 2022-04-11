Krunal Pandya Dropped Shimron Hetmyer's Catch and IPL Fans Had the Same Joke

Shimron Hetmyer, who is having a terrific IPL 2022 season with the bat for Rajasthan Royals, lit up the stadium once again and this time Lucknow Super Giants had to face the wrath of the Caribbean power-hitter. Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 59 that included six towering maximums and one boundary. However, his stay at the crease would have been short-lived on Sunday night had it not been for Krunal Pandya. Pandya, stationed at the long-on, dropped a skier but a regulation catch when Hetmyer decided to pull and was deceived by Krishnappa Gowtham. Rajasthan’s score was merely 88/4 in 14 overs and Hetmyer at 15. Thanks to “Hettie," RR went on to put up a respectable total of 165/6 with Hetmyer smacking 38 in the last 11 deliveries that he faced.

As for Pandya, the Lucknow all-rounder wasn’t spared by Twitterati who roasted him for dropping a dolly.

Krunal Pandya blaming Hetmyer for scoring runs after he dropped his catch! pic.twitter.com/ORsVxgVBGa— Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) April 10, 2022

Hetmyer has now piled up 168 runs in just four outings for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 at a destructive average of 84.

