Krunal Pandya Writes Blank Cheque to Hospitalized Former Cricketer Jacob Martin

Sourav Ganguly, who was captain of the team when Martin made his debut, also made a bank transfer in favour of Martin.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
After Sourav Ganguly, Krunal Pandya has stepped up to help former India cricketer Jacob Martin who has been in a critical condition after meeting with an accident on December 28 and is in desperate need of help to meet the financial expenses of the treatment.

The 46-year-old has been on a ventilator after suffering lung and liver injuries. Martin’s wife had appealed to the BCCI for help. The board acted promptly and sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for Martin’s treatment.

And now, Pandya, who is the older brother of cricketer Hardik Pandya, has offered a blank cheque to the Martin family, requesting them to withdraw as much as they need. He left the cheque with former Baroda Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Patel, who was one of the first persons to come forward in Martin's aid. The Association has sanctioning a sum of Rs 3 lakh.

In fact, after the Martin's wife's appeals to BCCI, the apex body has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh in favour of Martin's treatment.

The approximate cost of Martin's treatment is Rs 70,00 0 a day. Many including Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel and Zaheer Khan have come forward to help Martin.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Pandya said to Patel that the family could write down any amount on the cheque as long as it is not less than Rs. 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, social media was very supportive of all those coming out in aid of the ailing former cricketer.
















