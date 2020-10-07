Krunal Pandya's 'Meh' Face While Batting Against Rajasthan Royals is Twitter's Collective Mood

Mumbai Indians put up a clinical show on Tuesday after right-hander Suryakumar Yadav's (79*) put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat in an encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, Yadav set the tone for the match as MI posted an imposing total of 193/4 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals' chase was an uninspired one, reeling at 12 for three before Jos Buttler brought a glimmer of hope to the Steve Smith's side with a brisk 44-ball 70. However, wickets kept tumbling at the other end and RR were eventually handed a 57-run defeat.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav Star as Mumbai Trounce Rajasthan by 57 Runs

While the match had its exciting moments with Superman Keiron Pollard grabbing onto a towering catch at the boundary rope to send dangerous Buttler back to the dugout, it was perhaps Krunal Pandya's "bored" expression while batting that woke up the meme-Twitter.

My mood in the morning before Chai pic.twitter.com/DDw4I99hCL — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 6, 2020

When there are no cheerleaders to motivate you to hit boundaries. #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/wGDAkCl1Z3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 6, 2020

Rohit - "krunal bro.. Pollard ke jaise khelna" Krunal - "theek hai bhai"#RRvMI pic.twitter.com/9C4suiErU6 — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) October 6, 2020

When you are dozing in class and the teacher calls you to solve the question on board #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/wYRIDXUjaH — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 6, 2020

My Mood When I do Online Class In Morning #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/ghHtLLminr — SubHanKar ♤ (@SubHanK21945342) October 6, 2020

When Professors ask to switch on camera during morning online classes - #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/qg979tg6TZ — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) October 6, 2020

CA Student After Studying Audit For 5 Min #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/9vEPhToxfH — Arpit Pareek (@ImArpit26) October 6, 2020

Me when its SRH VS RR match #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/eaCvGOdjNS — Ashutosh (@AshxMaker) October 6, 2020

* Me while replying ‘LOL’ to someone’s message *#MIvRR pic.twitter.com/nwNraicb3n — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) October 6, 2020

This was Mumbai Indians' fourth victory in the IPL 2020 and Tuesday's win has put them right on top of the points table.