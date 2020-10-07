BUZZ

Krunal Pandya's 'Meh' Face While Batting Against Rajasthan Royals is Twitter's Collective Mood

Twitter screengrab | IPL 2020.

While the MI Vs RR match had its moments with Superman Keiron Pollard grabbing onto a towering catch at the boundary rope to send dangerous Buttler back, it was perhaps Krunal Pandya's 'bored' expression while batting that woke up the meme-Twitter.

Buzz Staff

Mumbai Indians put up a clinical show on Tuesday after right-hander Suryakumar Yadav's (79*) put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat in an encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, Yadav set the tone for the match as MI posted an imposing total of 193/4 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals' chase was an uninspired one, reeling at 12 for three before Jos Buttler brought a glimmer of hope to the Steve Smith's side with a brisk 44-ball 70. However, wickets kept tumbling at the other end and RR were eventually handed a 57-run defeat.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav Star as Mumbai Trounce Rajasthan by 57 Runs

While the match had its exciting moments with Superman Keiron Pollard grabbing onto a towering catch at the boundary rope to send dangerous Buttler back to the dugout, it was perhaps Krunal Pandya's "bored" expression while batting that woke up the meme-Twitter.

This was Mumbai Indians' fourth victory in the IPL 2020 and Tuesday's win has put them right on top of the points table.

