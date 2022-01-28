KSI Reveals He Lost Rs 38 Crore in Cryptocurrency Trading in a Year, Warns Fans

Cautioning his fans about the risks involved in crypto leverage trading, British rapper and YouTuber, KSI revealed in his recent video that he incurred a loss of a whopping Rs 38 crore after investing in the virtual currency. In the video titled ‘How I lost $51,00,000’ uploaded on channel ‘JJ Olatunji’, KSI explained how he made an investment that failed and eventually led to the huge loss. He shared that he used a trading method which is known as leverage trading. In this, the investor basically borrows capital from a broker in a bid to make a huge profit. But, this method is considered risky as it can lead to huge losses as well, and this is what happened in KSI’s case.

“Note to self and everyone watching, never leverage trade. You don’t win, you never win,” KSI was heard saying in the video. With a text reading ‘This isn’t financial advice’, KSI further shared a screenshot of his trading history which reflected that the YouTuber had made a loss of over Rs 38 crore in the past 12 months.

Talking about the loss, KSI said that he has witnessed significant losses in his experience of trading crypto. “A few wins and then more losing,” he added. However, this was not the only investment where KSI had a hard luck as he also spoke about his disappointment while investing in NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens).

KSI admitted that he was too early to sell his Bored Ape NFT at 40 Ethereum which he had bought at 30 Ethereum. He then shared the current value of the NFT which was 82 Ethereum, indicating that he could have raked in massive profits if he had been more patient.

But his failed investments seemed to have little effect on the YouTuber who makes enough money through YouTube videos, sponsorships, selling energy drinks, and collaborations. Users in the comment section were surprised by the way KSI remained cheerful despite making losses as one said, “When you lose 5 million dollars and it’s no big deal, you are living a different kind of life.” Meanwhile, other users praised the YouTuber for his humble and positive attitude.

