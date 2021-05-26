'Kuch Toh Chodd Do': Polite Pakistani Robber's Banter With Shopkeeper in Daylight Heist is Gold

A recent viral video of a robber mugging a shopkeeper in daylight in Pakistan is attracting eyeballs for the ‘courteous robbery’. What is amusing is the hilarious banter the two engage in. The incident captured on the surveillance camera has been circulating on the internet and leaving netizens chortling. The short clip originally posted on Instagram shows two robbers dressed in clichéd all-black outfits. One clad in a hood and black mask to hide the identity was seen picking some items from the shelves and handing them over to the other to keep.

Meanwhile, the poor shopkeeper was seen fetching money out of the drawer at the cash counter and putting it into a bag. When the robber asks him, “Bade note kahaan hain (Where are the big bills)," the shopkeeper answers that he did not make enough sales as yet.

Further, the shopkeeper requests the man if he could keep the change. To which the robber agrees and says, “Haan, dus-bees rehne do (Yes, keep 10-20).” He tells the owner that even he has no money and that is the reason he is forced to commit such crimes.

Pakistani robbery video !!"Bade note kaha hain""Abhi kuch hua hi kahan""10-20 to rehne do""Hamare paas bhi nai hai yaar, hum to majburi e kar rhe.. Imran khan beep beep something""Fir se mat ana bhai""Inshallah fir ni ayenge"😭😭Courtesy @notmanoj_ on IG pic.twitter.com/LaXBzEFytM— PratsD (@pratsd) May 25, 2021

Later, the shopkeeper requested him to not come again and the 'courteous robber' agreed.The video later shared on Twitter has garnered around 3000 views so far and has left netizens chuckling hard. One of the users praised the 'ethical robbers' and wrote, “itne ache chor OMG kaise (how are these thieves so kind),” with laughing emojis. While another commented, “my favourite kinda chor are the chor with ethics!”

The video was first shared by the verified YouTube channel of “24 News HD" back in Feb 2021.

While last year, a similar video from Pakistan surfaced that showed two buglers returning the valuables they robbed from a food delivery man after he broke down in tears. They had a change of heart and were even seen consoling him with a hug.

