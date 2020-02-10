Kumar Sangakkara Takes a 'Beautiful' Jibe at Kevin Pietersen Working out by a Poolside

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara seems to be doing fairly well in his post-retirement innings.

Sangakkara, who is quite active on the micro-blogging site, recently teased former England captain Kevin Pietersen, after he posted a picture of himself doing plank workout by the poolside.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Pietersen had posted a pic with the caption, “No rest days!”

In social media banter, Sangakkara replied, “Would have been a beautiful pic without you in it”.

Would have been a beautiful pic without you in it @KP24 — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) February 9, 2020

The friendly exchange between Sangakkara and Pietersen had left netizens in splits.

Don't get that in the UK KP — Ice Bullet (@IceBullet11) February 8, 2020

1,2,3 and lie on lounger — paul siddall (@paulsiddall1) February 8, 2020

This is not the first time Sangakkara has poked fun at someone on the Social Media platform.

He along with his former Sri Lankan teammate Mahela Jayawardene in January mocked former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, after he tried to ridicule them by tagging in a video, which showed an elephant roaming in a hotel.

Teasing Sangakkara and Jayawardene, Jones asked in which one of their hotels the elephant trying to find a room.

Come experience our wildlife @ProfDeano — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 20, 2020

To that, Sangakkara asked Jones to come and experience Sri Lanka’s wildlife. Jayawardene also taunted Jones, saying the elephant was looking for him but got the dates wrong.

Considered as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsman in cricket, Sangakkara scored 28,016 runs across all formats. He hung up his boots after playing for 15 years. At the time of retirement, he was the second-highest run-scorer in one day cricket and sixth-highest in Test cricket.

