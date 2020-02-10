Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Kumar Sangakkara Takes a 'Beautiful' Jibe at Kevin Pietersen Working out by a Poolside

Sangakkara, who is quite active on the micro-blogging site, recently teased former England captain Kevin Pietersen, after he posted a picture of himself doing plank workout by the poolside.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kumar Sangakkara Takes a 'Beautiful' Jibe at Kevin Pietersen Working out by a Poolside
Image tweeted by @KP24 (Kevin Pietersen).

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara seems to be doing fairly well in his post-retirement innings.

Sangakkara, who is quite active on the micro-blogging site, recently teased former England captain Kevin Pietersen, after he posted a picture of himself doing plank workout by the poolside.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Pietersen had posted a pic with the caption, “No rest days!”

In social media banter, Sangakkara replied, “Would have been a beautiful pic without you in it”.

The friendly exchange between Sangakkara and Pietersen had left netizens in splits.

This is not the first time Sangakkara has poked fun at someone on the Social Media platform.

He along with his former Sri Lankan teammate Mahela Jayawardene in January mocked former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, after he tried to ridicule them by tagging in a video, which showed an elephant roaming in a hotel.

Teasing Sangakkara and Jayawardene, Jones asked in which one of their hotels the elephant trying to find a room.

To that, Sangakkara asked Jones to come and experience Sri Lanka’s wildlife. Jayawardene also taunted Jones, saying the elephant was looking for him but got the dates wrong.

Considered as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsman in cricket, Sangakkara scored 28,016 runs across all formats. He hung up his boots after playing for 15 years. At the time of retirement, he was the second-highest run-scorer in one day cricket and sixth-highest in Test cricket.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram