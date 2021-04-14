Kumbh Mela 2021: World's Largest 'Diya' Inaugurated on Aastha Path in Haridwar

The world’s largest Diya (oil lamp) was inaugurated on Aastha Path during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Kumbh Mela Officer Deepak Rawat inaugurated the oil lamp in presence of other officials and devotees on Tuesday evening. The oil lamp has a capacity of 2,247 litres and it is also named in the Guinness Book of World records, the official Twitter handle of Haridwar Mahakumbh 2021 said in a tweet.

Despite the surge in the COVID-19 cases, the faith of devotees remain undeterred as around 6 lakh peoplehave arrived in Haridwar for ‘Baisakhi snan’, which is believed to be the biggest of all four shahi snan and 11 snan of Kumbh combined.

“Compared to 1.60 crore people who arrived here in 2010, as captured by satellite image, around 6 lakh people arrived this year for Baisakhi snan,”Inspector-general of Police, Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Sanjay Gunjyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

Today, a large number of devotees took the holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of the third ‘shahi snan’ in Kumbh. The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second took place on April 12.

A total of four ‘Shahi Snan’ and nine ‘Ganga Snan’ will take place at Haridwar this year. These ‘snans’ (bath) are a part of the festivities of Kumbh Mela that begunin Haridwar from April 1 and will be continued till April 30.

In India, Kumbh Mela is organized at four different locations including Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain.

The Kumbh Mela, which is considered sacred by Hindu saints, continues for nearly three months. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to 30 days only.

