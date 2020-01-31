Kunal Kamra Fans are Putting 'Reserved' Signs on Automobiles in Solidarity after Fly Ban

Comedian Kunal Kamra may have been facing opposition from airlines and certain ministers for his recent 'heckling' of a television news anchor on an IndiGo flight, but the 31-year-old stand-up has also been receiving a sea of support.

After four Indian airlines decided to indefinitely suspend Kamra's flying rights following the Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Poori's intervention on Twitter, many have come out in support of the artist and social media influencer.

While the fate of Kamra's right to fly on the country's domestic airlines currently hangs in the balance, the internet has come together to show their love for Kamra, who also hosts the popular podcast 'Shut Up Ya Kunal' on YouTube.

A Twitter user posted a compilation of photos of hand-printed sign boards stuck on automobiles that read "Reserved for Kamra".

@kunalkamra88 check this out while the govt is busy witch-hunting you. Citizens across the world are in your support. More power to you 😊 pic.twitter.com/8UgfFGmjZx — Santosh Addagulla (@santoshspeed) January 30, 2020

One of the signs has been stuck to a bike while another has been stuck to a taxi.

This is not the first innovative way to express solidarity with the popular comedian that Twitter has found. In fact, soon after the airline bans were announced, several parody accounts came out on Twitter to declare faux bans on his such as 'walk ban', auto ban', bus ban' etc.

Meanwhile, pilot of the Indigo flight 6E5317 Mumbai-Lucknow has strongly objected to the decision to ban Kamra, stating that he did not find not find the incident "reportable" in any way. Mr. Kamra's behaviour, while unsavoury, was not qualifying of a level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly". He added that he found it very "disheartening" that the airline has acted solely on the basis of social media posts, PTI reported.

Inncidentally, according to India's no-fly rules, the request for inquiry against a passenger for unruly behaviour has to come from the pilot of the flight.

Indigo put a 6-month ban on Kamra after he 'heckled' Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami on a Mumbai-Lucknow flight following instructions by the Aviation Minister. The latter took to Twitter to ask the airline to take action after videos of the interaction between Kamra and Goswami went viral. Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air soon followed suit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.