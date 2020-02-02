Kunal Kamra Finally Takes Off on Vistara after Being Suspended from Four Indian Airlines

After being grounded by four domestic Indian flights following an incident of 'heckling', comedian and YouTuber Kunal Kamra has finally taken off, thanks to Vistara.

Kamra, whose flying rights were suspended after a video of him 'heckling' Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight went viral, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of him at the airport. Despite IndiGo and state owned carrier Air India banning his flying rights followed with Spice Jet and GoAir following suit, Vistara had Air Asia had refused to ban Kamra from flying without proper inquiry into the matter as per the country's aviation laws .

Taking to Twitter, Kamra posted a photo of himself at the airport with the caption, "My airport look all thanks to Vistara following due process.

In 2017, the government of India decided to set up a no-fly list with details about individuals exhibit unruly behavior on aircrafts. In case of such an incident, rules dictate that the pilot of the aircraft file a complaint with the airline. In this case, however, airlines banned Kamra without following due process following Twitter posts by Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Poori urging airlines to take action.

Meanwhile, social media has flooded with support for Kamra, who is the host of the 'Shut Up Ya Kunal' podcast and popular for his anti-establishment rhetorics and dissident comedy.

The comedian has also sent a legal notice to IbdiGo seeking an unconditional apology for 'mental harrasment', revocation of the six month ban and Rs 25 lakh in compensation.

Both Vistara and Air Asia India have put out statements stating they will follow due process in such cases.

