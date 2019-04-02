Kurt Angle's Final Appearance on WWE RAW Leaves Wrestling Fans Teary-Eyed

Kurt Angle was brought to tears by the video package on his career pic.twitter.com/exL37rrZzx — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) April 2, 2019

Take it in, people.



This is the LAST TIME we will see @RealKurtAngle on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/NpiN1zEBpA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2019

Getting chills watching this Kurt Angle tribute video. The era of Angle, Lesnar and Benjamin got me interested in amateur wrestling and shaped the style of wrestling I'd enjoy for years after. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 2, 2019

Angle was in tears in the ring at the end of the tribute video. There were loud “Thank You Kurt” chants from the crowd. Love this man. #ThankYouKurt for all the memories and moments that will last forever. #Raw — John Canton (@johnreport) April 2, 2019

Kurt Angle will go down as one of the most giving performers in #WWE history. Always willing to do everything it takes to entertain audiences and have the best match with anyone. The business is lucky to have him. #Raw #ThankYouAngle — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 2, 2019

What a video package for Kurt Angle, he was one of my favourite wrestlers ever, had the ability to entertain and make us howl with laughter at how goofy he was in the early 2000's while also consistently churning out five star classics time after time, what a legend. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) April 2, 2019

#thankyoukurt tonight is the end of an era. Thank you for the memories and for winning a golden medal with a BROKEN FRIGGIN NECK! #wwe pic.twitter.com/GyqW0XPu64 — Chris Cashe (@chriscashe) April 2, 2019

Few in the history of the business were on the level of Kurt Angle in his prime. Make no mistake about that. #RAW #ThankYouKurt — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 2, 2019

Kurt Angle is a wrestling anomaly. Any young wrestling fans who missed his initial WWE run or his TNA run, go and watch. He could instantly hang with the best. #thankyoukurt https://t.co/DxlhapJ2AU — Danny (@watchingfights) April 2, 2019

Kurt Angle is a true one of a kind. There will NEVER be another like him. #RAW — Eron Ramadanov (@EronR1994) April 2, 2019

