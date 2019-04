Kurt Angle's Final Appearance on WWE RAW Leaves Wrestling Fans Teary-Eyed

Kurt Angle was brought to tears by the video package on his career pic.twitter.com/exL37rrZzx — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) April 2, 2019

Take it in, people.



This is the LAST TIME we will see @RealKurtAngle on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/NpiN1zEBpA — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2019

Getting chills watching this Kurt Angle tribute video. The era of Angle, Lesnar and Benjamin got me interested in amateur wrestling and shaped the style of wrestling I'd enjoy for years after. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 2, 2019

Angle was in tears in the ring at the end of the tribute video. There were loud “Thank You Kurt” chants from the crowd. Love this man. #ThankYouKurt for all the memories and moments that will last forever. #Raw — John Canton (@johnreport) April 2, 2019

Kurt Angle will go down as one of the most giving performers in #WWE history. Always willing to do everything it takes to entertain audiences and have the best match with anyone. The business is lucky to have him. #Raw #ThankYouAngle — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 2, 2019

What a video package for Kurt Angle, he was one of my favourite wrestlers ever, had the ability to entertain and make us howl with laughter at how goofy he was in the early 2000's while also consistently churning out five star classics time after time, what a legend. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) April 2, 2019

Few in the history of the business were on the level of Kurt Angle in his prime. Make no mistake about that. #RAW #ThankYouKurt — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 2, 2019

Kurt Angle is a wrestling anomaly. Any young wrestling fans who missed his initial WWE run or his TNA run, go and watch. He could instantly hang with the best. #thankyoukurt https://t.co/DxlhapJ2AU — Danny (@watchingfights) April 2, 2019

Kurt Angle is a true one of a kind. There will NEVER be another like him. #RAW — Eron Ramadanov (@EronR1994) April 2, 2019

Kurt Angle walked out for the last time on Monday night's RAW episode to face Rey Mysterio in a match but instead, the Olympic gold medalist was greeted with a video montage of his remarkable journey.“I want you to know how appreciative I am for the good times, the bad times. I’ve heard a lot of boos, but mostly cheers. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you,” said Angle.His address to the crowd was followed by a video montage of his wrestling career from his amateur days to the glorious ones.Moved by the tribute, Angle started tearing up as the fans chanted, "Thank you, Kurt."The fans who were watching their star for one last time on the popular show were brought to tears as well, much like their idol. They thanked him for his unmatched contribution to the sport. #thankyoukurt became the top trending hashtag on the microblogging site.The official Twitter account of WWE also paid a fitting tribute to Angle by sharing a few photographs from his illustrious career.The heartwarming moment was then interrupted by Baron Corbin, who Angle is set to face in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.“Aww, Kurt. Am I interrupting a stroll through memory lane? It should’ve been in black and white because it’s ancient history. The man standing in that ring struggles to take his jacket off and can’t go two to three minutes without huffing or puffing," said Corbin before Rey Mysterio came down to the arena and challenged him for a match.Angle was originally supposed to take on Mysterio in his last RAW appearance on Monday but the match was promptly called off.Last month, the Olympic gold medalist, chose Corbin as his opponent in his final battle at the WrestleMania."I wanna thank the McMahon family for allowing me to pick my opponent for my farewell match. There are so many superstars I would love to face, but there's only one I want to beat. And he's the man that has made my life a living hell since I've been the General Manager of Monday night RAW. That man is Baron Corbin. Nothing will make me happier than to make Baron Corbin tap out at WrestleMania and I can end my career the happiest man in the world," he said.