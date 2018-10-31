GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kuwait Singer's Soulful Rendition of ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ Leaves Sushma Swaraj Mesmerised

Singer Mubarak Al-Rashid's gesture is winning hearts.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2018, 4:24 PM IST
Image credits: ANI / Twitter
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday after her two-day Qatar visit, was left mesmerised after a Kuwaiti singer recited Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn - 'Vaishnav jan'.

During an event hosted by the Embassy of Indian in Kuwait, singer Mubarak Al-Rashid won the hearts of everyone, including External Affairs Minister Swaraj, when he took to the stage in front of the Indian community.

The video of the soulful rendition was later posted by MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on microblogging site Twitter. His performance was met with roaring applause from the audience. Swaraj looked visibly happy with his performance and chimed in.


Swaraj, who is in the country for bilateral meetings, heaped praises on the singer. "The two songs from Bollywood he previously chose were very difficult. But he just sang it so effortlessly and with ease. I was so pleasantly surprised by the way he sang. And he sang - 'Vaishnav Jan To' without even having any paper. The fact that he still remembers has made all of us proud," Swaraj was quoted as saying by ANI.


As for Rashid, he was equally thrilled. "I am very happy to be invited by the Indian Embassy for today's event. I am proud that I could sing Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye' in front of Indian EAM Sushma Swaraj," he said.




Swaraj offered a floral tribute at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.





The MEA spokesperson also shared updates on Swaraj's meeting with Prime Minister of Kuwait - Sheikh Jabar Al Mubarak Al Hamad Al Sabah.

