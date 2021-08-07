KVIC Gets Patent For its Innovative Plastic-Mixed Handmade Paper

The innovative plastic-mixed handmade paper developed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to curb plastic pollution is now a patented invention. The handmade paper was developed under Project REPLAN (Reducing Plastic from Nature), launched in 2018 as KVIC’s commitment towards Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. The Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI), Jaipur, issued the patent to the invention for 20 years under the Patents Act, 1970, on August 2, 2021.

The procedure to make the plastic-mixed handmade paper involves de-structuring and degrading the plastic waste. Following that, the cultured plastic is mixed with paper pulp and processed further using cotton fiber rags in the ratio of 20:80 to make the handmade plastic-mixed paper. The first-of-its-kind technology uses both high and low-density polythene and adds more strength to the paper. Moreover, the technology reduces the manufacturing cost by 34 percent. The paper is completely recyclable and eco-friendly.

According to an ANI report, almost 2640 KVIC plants are devoted to making plastic-mixed paper and are wiping out 3000 metric tonnes of plastic off the Earth every year. The paper is used to create multiple things like carrying bags, files/folders and envelopes. KVIC is now mulling over plans to train entrepreneurs and enlighten them with the know-how of the technology.

The recent invention is not only removing plastic from nature, but is providing various employment opportunities such as waste collection, cleaning, and processing. As of now, KVIC has sold more than 13 lakh plastic-mixed paper-made carry bags and has generated a revenue of nearly 1.3 crores.

KVIC, functioning under the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise, is a statutory body under the Khadi and Village Industries Commission Act, 1956, aimed at promoting, organizing, and implementing initiatives for the development of Khadi and other village industries in rural India. The invention by KVIC is patented by the Controller of Patent, Intellectual Property of India.

