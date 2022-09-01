KWK: Manifestation Tweets Return as Kriti Sanon Says She'll Look Good With Aditya Roy Kapur

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff graced Koffee With Karan, Season 7 this week and the episode was no less fun than the previous one. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti. As both of them take the couch with Karan, there were several revelations, quirky comments and juicy gossip. For people, who have been watching the show, it has become clear that the couch has been deemed as the couch of manifestation. From Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, everyone is said to have manifested the love of their lives on this couch.

Now, it is being said that Kriti Sanon manifested actor Aditya Roy Kapur for herself. Show host Karan Johar mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen “canoodling” in a corner at his party. Karan said, “Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody. There was rumours, I mean it came from somewhere in my party that Ohh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting.”

Replying to this, the actress said, “We do look good together but you know me, I don’t canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.”

#KritiSanon : One reason I would date #AdityaRoyKapur is because the whole coffee couch wants it now and he is hot Now that it is manifested, I think there is a possibiltiy of Kriti and Aditya getting together in future, who knows! — Mayank (@sarcasm_taken) August 31, 2022

Next season, Karan just needs to invite Kriti with Adi lol @kritisanon @karanjohar #AdityaRoyKapur — Cilina (@cilinaaaa) August 31, 2022

The *Aira Gaira* pairing wouldn’t actually be aira gaira if it happens ! They would look bomb together #KritiSanon #AdityaRoyKapur #Adiriti #KoffeeWithKaran — Manifesting ♡ (@Priya_3383) August 31, 2022

This is not the first time couples are being discussed on the show. Last week, when Kiara Advani graced the couch with Shahid Kapoor, her relationship with Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra remained a constant topic of discussion. The actress, however, did not deny or accept the relationship even after multiple attempts made my the talk show host Karan Johar. While Shahid called the pair ‘good-looking’, Karan wondered how gorgeous their children would be.

During the episode, KJo and Shahid were seen constantly teasing the actress till she finally opened up a little about her love story with Sidharth. Talking about the same, she said, “Funnily, Sid and I knew each other before we were cast together in Shershaah. We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met.” Shahid added, “Nice to know that you remember so clearly where you guys met.”

