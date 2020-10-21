KXIP Coach Wasim Jaffer Had the Perfect Meme on Team's Revival in IPL 2020 After Defeating DC

Guess what? Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer knows his memes.

After registering only two wins and six losses in the IPL 2020 season, Kings XI Punjab finally found their winning ways after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets on October 15. The franchise emerged winners against the mighty Mumbai Indians in double Super Over thriller on Sunday night. The team led by KL Rahul followed it up by defeating the top of the table Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

The most recent contest saw Shikhar Dhawan scripting history with back-to-back centuries (106 off 61 balls) helping his franchise put up 164 for five on the board.

Chasing a target of 165, cricket fans saw a rare failure of in-form opening pair Rahul (15) and Mayank Agarwal (5)-- who have done the bulk scoring for the team in the tournament so far.

After Agarwal perished to a run out after a mix up with Nicholas Pooran, the latter ensured KXIP regained the much-needed momentum with some freestyle hitting. The batter smacked six boundaries and three sixes in his quick 53 (28).

With the asking rate in control, Glenn Maxwell (32 off 24) stuck around to help the team inch closer to the victory before Jimmy Neesham (10 not out off 8) hit the winning six to get KXIP home in the 19th over.

Three back-to-back wins coming especially against the big guns was a reason to celebrate for the KXIP camp. The victories also meant that KXIP is now very much in the hunt for the Play-Offs, something that looked unlikely a week ago.

Summing up their revival in IPL 2020, KXIP's batting coach Wasim Jaffer shared a still of actor Feroz Khan from the Bollywood movie Welcome wherein he mouths: "Abhi Hum Zinda Hai (We are alive)" summing up the roller coaster of a journey the franchise has gone through recently.

The memers were more than glad.

😂😂 btw well deserved win. Congratulations. Wanna see this team in playoffs — Risal Baig (@RisalBaig2) October 20, 2020

Full on memebaazi wasim bhai 😂 — SeedheSaadheAkshay (@MotichoorLaddo) October 20, 2020

Tuesday's win against Delhi Capitals has pushed Kings XI Punjab to the fifth spot on the points table, taking their tally to 8 points.