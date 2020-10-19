Salman Khan Finally Got a Response to His 2014 Tweet on Preity Zinta After KXIP's Super Over Win

Kings XI Punjab has finally responded to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's age-old question on Twitter concerning Preity Zinta's team.

The Orange Army seems to have found their winning ways back after facing five consecutive defeats in the IPL 2020. Their first victory came against Rajasthan Royals after nearly being written off in the tournament. The team worked as a unit to hand Mumbai Indians a defeat in Sunday night's clash which resulted in a tie and then followed up by a Super Over tie.

The thrilling contest kept the fans of both the sides on the edge of their seats as KXIP edged over MI in the second Super Over as the former chased down Mumbai's target of 12 runs with two balls to spare. While Mohammed Shami was exceptional with the ball in the first Super Over, KL Rahul along with Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle ensured MI was on the losing side despite the exciting cricket exhibited by Rohit Sharma's squad.

Also Read: 'Super Over-ception': Twitter Goes Berserk With Memes as MI Vs KXIP Clash Scripts History

Soon after the victory, Salman Khan's vintage tweet surfaced (again) on social media in which he had simply asked: "Zinta's team won kya ?" This was six years ago.

Knowing they had produced something out of the ordinary, KXIP obliged and finally responded to Bhai's tweet with a "yes".

That it was finally done had cricket fans relieved.

Admin must have planned this long back.. finally got opportunity today — (@MrPrrofessor) October 18, 2020

— Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) October 18, 2020

If Khan's curious, Zinta was in the stands to witness her team's nail-biting victory.

Captured Preity Zinta What a match man! what a match#MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/qFpNdvpVmV — Rachit (@rachitmehra91) October 18, 2020

Two minutes of silence for those who missed today's epic twisty #SuperOver match of the year.Feeling happy for Preity Zinta.❤️#MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/r9bzecioWW — Viren Chawla (@chawla_viren) October 18, 2020

Very happy for Preity Zinta pic.twitter.com/x936XtPppj — Nitin Godbole (@nitingodbole) October 18, 2020

Khan's tweet has been floating around for years and had earlier gained traction after KXIP's victory over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Vintage Tweet on Preity Zinta's Team Goes Viral After KXIP's Nail-biting Win

The win after 5 consecutive defeats came in the form of Gayle storm, who returned to the playing XI and battered Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowlers for five sixes en route to a match-winning 53 off 44 balls. Chasing a target of 172, KXIP cruised all the way with in-form opening pair of KL Rahul (61 not off 49) and Mayank Agarwal (45 off 25) laying down a solid foundation yet again in what was a must-win situation for the franchise.

Needing seven off the final two overs with nine wickets in hand, KXIP nearly managed to screw it all up, taking the game to the last ball thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal's nail-biting final over. But Nicholas Pooran came in and hit the winning six, bringing KXIP's otherwise disappointed hut back to life.