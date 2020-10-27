KXIP's 'Hera Pheri' from Bottom Four to Fifth Win on the Trot Summed up by Wasim Jaffer's Hit Meme

Kings XI Punjab has had a resurrection of sorts in the past few days in ongoing IPL 2020 season and the cricket fans can't keep calm including KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer.

Facing Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah, Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh chased down the target of 150 set by a wobbly KKR with 7 deliveries to spare and 8 wickets in hand.

Gayle who is only a few matches old in this IPL edition, showed no rustiness as he brought up his second half-century of the tournament that included five maximums. He scored 51 off 29 balls.

Mandeep Singh, on the other hand, playing through his personal grief, smashed a solid knock of unbeaten 66 as the duo helped KXIP register their fifth consecutive win keeping the hopes alive for the playoffs.

With their chances of appearing in the playoffs going up by the day, KXIP's batting coach Wasim Jaffer continued his tradition of celebrating team's spirited display on the field with a meme.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Had the Perfect Meme to Sum up KXIP's Revival in IPL 2020 After Defeating DC

Only this time, it was from Bollywood movie Phir Hera Pheri and Akshay Kumar summing up KXIP's sudden rise to the scene.

Twitterati obliged with more memes and support for Jaffer's team.

Rooting for your team, Wasim Bhai! Great comeback 👏 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) October 26, 2020

Punjab winning 5 out of 5 games Le all the other ipl teams* pic.twitter.com/unRm5l0U0w — Yash Patil (@yashkabmilega) October 27, 2020

Wasim sir Right now :+ pic.twitter.com/iAw0rl2aHW — Pranay 🇮🇳 (@Pun_nay) October 26, 2020

Opting to field, Kings XI Punjab dished out a disciplined bowling show, especially at the back-end, to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest 149/9. Mohammed Shami (3/35) was the pick of the Kings XI Punjab bowlers while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/20) and Chris Jordan (2/25) claimed two wickets apiece to put brakes on KKR who were invited to bat first.

The win has pushed KXIP to the fourth spot on the points table with 12 points while KKR had to settle with the 5th place with as many points in their 12 matches.