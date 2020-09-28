KXIP's 'Sad Will Smith' Meme After Rahul Tewatia Storm Sums Up the Biggest Upset in IPL History

Sunday night's clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah was the perfect example why millions of cricket fans tune in to every match of IPL.

The encounter between the two teams went down as the biggest run chase in IPL's history after Rahul Tewatia turned the game on its head in the 18th over of the run chase bowled by KXIP's Sheldon Cottrell.

Chasing a stiff target of 224, Rajasthan Royals needed 51 from the last three overs. While the watchers of the game believed it was done and dusted, Tewatia was out there to prove otherwise.

The 27-year-old left-handed batsman smoked Cottrell for 5 sixes in the 18th over, and the required runs on the board came down to 21 in 12 deliveries in a flash. Tewatia who was initially struggling to middle the ball ended up with 53 of 31 deliveries that consisted 7 maximums. While he was finally dismissed on the last ball of the 19th over, Jofra Archer (13 not out) and Tom Curran (4 not out) took the Royals home with three deliveries to spare.

Pain is what the fans of KXIP felt and the franchise, which was on the losing side, expressed all their feelings through a "Sad Will Smith" meme.

Royals who had snatched the victory from the jaws of defeat, responded to KXIP's meme with a meme.

Tewatia's fireworks after a sluggish start were the talk of the town.

Earlier, KXIP piled up 223/2 after a splendid century by Mayank Agarwal (106 off 50). KL Rahul returning from his glorious ton in the previous match, smashed 69 in 54 deliveries.