'Kya Fayda?': Shikhar Dhawan Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane for Practicing in Hotel Room

The much-awaited India-Australia series is only a day away from commencing and Indian squad is gearing up to leave no stones unturned to keep their opponents on their toes even if it involves them polishing their skills in the confines of their hotel rooms.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane showed just that on Tuesday when he shared a video of himself batting in the hotel room. Captioning the video, Rahane wrote: "Off day from the nets means I find other ways to keep batting. Can’t stay away from my bat for too long. Sorry neighbours."

While Rahane's quirky practice session video went viral on Instagram in no time, it was his teammate Shikhar Dhawan's response that stole the show.

"Bhai maan gaye ek din pahle practice match khela tha. Usme tune 50 mare, yeh prac se kya fayda?? Beti ko khila room pe bhai, (We got it that you're in good form seeing you score 50 in the practice match. What's the point of this practice? Go play with your daughter instead)".

Earlier, Dhawan had shared a photo of himself donning the retro jersey ahead of the limited-overs series in Australia.

While the retro kits were generally well-received by fans, but this time around the new Indian jersey evoked mixed emotions among fans. For many, the colours of the iconic 1992 World Cup jersey brought back fond memories, while for many the size and placement of sponsor names was a big put off.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, ever since the team departed from UAE to Australia, the squad has been quarantining at the Sydney Olympic Park's Pullman Hotel. The team, however, was granted permission to practice during the quarantine.

The tour will commence with three one-day internationals followed by three Twenty20’s at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

The first Test, which is also a Day-Night contest, will begin on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

While some social distancing restrictions remain in Australia despite COVID-19 infections slowing to a trickle, organisers are planning for crowds at all the matches.

CA said it was working with the MCG and the local government on safely hosting spectators for the Boxing Day test in Melbourne.

You can check the entire schedule of Australia tour here.