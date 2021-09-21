Kyle Jamieson, RCB Massage Therapist Share Smiles in Dugout, Spark Memes

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a pretty forgettable start to their IPL 14 campaign in Dubai. The team was thrashed by Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets and despite their star-studded batting line-up, RCB was bowled out at mere 92 runs. While the KKR players grabbed the limelight with their on-field performance, there was someone in the RCB dugout who caught everyone's attention for all the non-cricketing reasons. It was in the 10th over of the RCB innings and the likes of Kohli and AB de Villiers were already back to the stands after being dismissed. The RCB was struggling at the score of 53/4 and that's when the camera panned towards the team's dugout. It showed New Zealander Kyle Jamieson all padded up to come in to bat but that was not the thing that got everyone's attention. Jamieson was seen smiling beamingly while looking at the team's massage therapist Navnita Gautam.

The visuals soon went viral on the internet and became fuel for hilarious memes. While some compared it to Imperial Blue's Men Will Be Men ads, others said Jamieson was playing a different game during the match.

Everyone became stressed by seeing team's condition.Meanwhile Kyle Jamieson is busy in playing his own game.😉#RCB|#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/bICD6bcVyN — SHOUNAK🇮🇳 (@SHOUNAK__72) September 20, 2021

Reacting to the photo, a user said that RCB may have lost the match but Jamieson managed to win someone's heart in the process.

#RCB match bhale hi haar gyi ho par Jamieson ne ladki ka dil jeet liya ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a7t5m9tv0l— Deeksha Singh Gaur 🇮🇳 (@Blossom_077) September 20, 2021

Check out other reactions here:

Jamieson - I see this as an absolute win! pic.twitter.com/t8K5WQtce9— JC (@jc_writes_) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Jamieson had a rough day on the field against KKR. After a top-order collapse in the RCB batting line-up, the New Zealander could only manage to contribute four runs in the twelve balls that he played. He proved expensive with the ball and gave away 26 runs in two overs, without picking any wicket.

In reply to the small total set by the RCB, the KKR batting line-up launched a lethal attack and took its team to victory with 60 balls remaining in the innings.

