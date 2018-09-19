GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Kylie Jenner Confessed (Very Bravely) That She Just Tried Cereal With Milk For the First Time

Enough Internet for the day.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 19, 2018, 1:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kylie Jenner Confessed (Very Bravely) That She Just Tried Cereal With Milk For the First Time
Image credits: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Loading...
Kylie Jenner's social media accounts are a world of their own.

After sparking a series of debates when Forbes tagged her as a "self-made" woman, making it to the list of world's youngest billionaire, Jenner made headlines again when the social media icon's sponsored posts' cost on Instagram was revealed by a social media analytics firm. ($1 million dollars or 68,59,50,00,000 INR to be precise)

Unfazed by the happenings of the world, Jenner, on Tuesday, bravely shared with the Twitterverse that she tried cereal with milk for the first time in her life.

The news was enough to hype the Twitterverse and netizens backed the 21-year-old for speaking her heart out.


Her 25 million followers were thrilled by this new development in her life.











Jenner, kindly note.





Yes.



And the bravery award goes to...








But Jenner wasn't just done yet.



She revealed her preferences.


Regular milk represent.



Some asked real questions.


Yaaas.



Jenner isn't alone with her #nomilkcereal obsession.



Earlier this month, Jenner got her very own custom filter on Instagram.

Jenner's followers can open the application's front-facing camera and take seven of Kylie Cosmetics' most popular Lip Kit shades Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz for a virtual test through the filter.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...