Kylie Jenner Confessed (Very Bravely) That She Just Tried Cereal With Milk For the First Time
Enough Internet for the day.
Image credits: Kylie Jenner / Instagram
Kylie Jenner's social media accounts are a world of their own.
After sparking a series of debates when Forbes tagged her as a "self-made" woman, making it to the list of world's youngest billionaire, Jenner made headlines again when the social media icon's sponsored posts' cost on Instagram was revealed by a social media analytics firm. ($1 million dollars or 68,59,50,00,000 INR to be precise)
Unfazed by the happenings of the world, Jenner, on Tuesday, bravely shared with the Twitterverse that she tried cereal with milk for the first time in her life.
The news was enough to hype the Twitterverse and netizens backed the 21-year-old for speaking her heart out.
Her 25 million followers were thrilled by this new development in her life.
Jenner, kindly note.
Yes.
And the bravery award goes to...
But Jenner wasn't just done yet.
She revealed her preferences.
Regular milk represent.
Some asked real questions.
Yaaas.
Jenner isn't alone with her #nomilkcereal obsession.
Earlier this month, Jenner got her very own custom filter on Instagram.
Jenner's followers can open the application's front-facing camera and take seven of Kylie Cosmetics' most popular Lip Kit shades Candy K, Dolce, Posie K, Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye and Glitz for a virtual test through the filter.
last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing.
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
Well what the fuck u been doin?! Now watch 👀 milk and cereal gonna start flying off the shelves. She gunna start a cereal line with some designer leche 🙄🙄🙄 girl bye
— TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) September 19, 2018
Wait till you try peanut butter and jam.
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 19, 2018
This is all I thought of after reading this ... lmfao pic.twitter.com/5Km3zibRu2
— Des (@dezurray) September 19, 2018
INVENTED MILK! we stan!
— ♔ (@BARDlYONCE) September 19, 2018
Have you had peanut butter and Oreos tho?????
— 🌸CherryBlossom🌸 (@MadeasMadeliene) September 19, 2018
Next she picks up phone and orders pizza for the first time. #wildin
— PandaLegionz (@Dmacgaming84) September 19, 2018
Sometimes I have cereal for breakfast,lunch, and dinner. That shit is life changing
— Chris Ornelas (@ornelas_chris96) September 19, 2018
Youre so brave, thanks for sharing your story
— Arena ✨ (@are__zapata) September 19, 2018
so brave of u sister
— James Charles (@jamescharles) September 19, 2018
We don’t deserve u and ur bravery
— Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) September 19, 2018
i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
Cinnamon Toast Crunch. amazing https://t.co/9szGNV67ht
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
Regular. Should i try almond next time? https://t.co/ewfPhkJ1CA
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
But more importantly did you put cereal or milk first
— Ari Cagan (@AriCagan) September 19, 2018
Cereal first https://t.co/q7QaSoj1mj
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018
Kylie Jenner said in her snap that she knows she’s not alone and your not. I prefer to eat my cereal without milk too! @KylieJenner #teamnomilk
— Andrice (@Driceydrice) September 19, 2018
