Kylie Jenner Draws Flak for Wearing Mink Fur Slippers While Speaking About Australian Bushfire
Kylie Jenner faced ire of netizens for sharing a picture of slippers made of mink fur just a little after extending empathy for the animals caught in the Australian bushfires.
Kylie Jenner faced ire of netizens for sharing a picture of slippers made of mink fur just a little after extending empathy for the animals caught in the Australian bushfires.
Kylie Jenner faced ire of netizens for sharing a picture of slippers made of mink fur just a little after extending empathy for the animals caught in the Australian bushfires.
According to netizens, the youngest billionaire posted a story on Instagram that read, “Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia…this breaks my heart,” along with a widely-shared picture of a koala being saved by a fire fighter.
However, a few stories later, she posted a picture of her “baby pink toes”, where Kylie adorned Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers.
The socialite failed to notice the sequence, which her Insta stories followed but the Twitterati did not miss a chance to call out the irony.
The youngest daughter of the Kardashian clan was criticized for being a “hypocrite”, with Twitter users posting detailed account of the fur slippers, how much they are for and that it was “presented with a velvet pouch”.
Eat the rich pic.twitter.com/JSxdMTTY8h— Hugh Thanasia (@Lithunium_Snow) January 5, 2020
Some even called out the famous family for not “doing enough” for the environmental tragedy.
obviously doesn't break her heart enough to donate as much as she can to help. or to stop buying real fur. but am I surprised? no.— Corinna (@CorinnaPrins) January 6, 2020
Claiming that almost all of the Kardashian-Jenners are millionaires, Twitterati said they should be donating to save the world instead of sharing empathy online.
i don’t understand why the kardashian/jenner family think that “💔🌎” is gonna solve the fires in australia when they’re literally ALL millionaires. go raise awareness or donate. i’m sure a couple of thousand won’t affect the next trip to the hairdressers.— zoe | slightly ia (@irwinsbabylon) January 5, 2020
A Twitter user wrote how it was justified to blame Kylie as she was influential enough to start a trend “of young girls getting lip fillers”.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shruti Seth Not Impressed with Sidharth Shukla's Behaviour in Bigg Boss 13, Asks 'What the Hell Is This?'
- Don't Remember A Life When I have been Out of Love, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us
- Anand Mahindra Shares 'Sweet' Tale of 94-year-old Chandigarh Woman's 'Startup'
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona