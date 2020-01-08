Kylie Jenner Draws Flak for Wearing Mink Fur Slippers While Speaking About Australian Bushfire

Kylie Jenner faced ire of netizens for sharing a picture of slippers made of mink fur just a little after extending empathy for the animals caught in the Australian bushfires.

According to netizens, the youngest billionaire posted a story on Instagram that read, “Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia…this breaks my heart,” along with a widely-shared picture of a koala being saved by a fire fighter.

However, a few stories later, she posted a picture of her “baby pink toes”, where Kylie adorned Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers.

The socialite failed to notice the sequence, which her Insta stories followed but the Twitterati did not miss a chance to call out the irony.

The youngest daughter of the Kardashian clan was criticized for being a “hypocrite”, with Twitter users posting detailed account of the fur slippers, how much they are for and that it was “presented with a velvet pouch”.

Eat the rich pic.twitter.com/JSxdMTTY8h — Hugh Thanasia (@Lithunium_Snow) January 5, 2020

Some even called out the famous family for not “doing enough” for the environmental tragedy.

obviously doesn't break her heart enough to donate as much as she can to help. or to stop buying real fur. but am I surprised? no. — Corinna (@CorinnaPrins) January 6, 2020

Claiming that almost all of the Kardashian-Jenners are millionaires, Twitterati said they should be donating to save the world instead of sharing empathy online.

i don’t understand why the kardashian/jenner family think that “💔🌎” is gonna solve the fires in australia when they’re literally ALL millionaires. go raise awareness or donate. i’m sure a couple of thousand won’t affect the next trip to the hairdressers. — zoe | slightly ia (@irwinsbabylon) January 5, 2020

A Twitter user wrote how it was justified to blame Kylie as she was influential enough to start a trend “of young girls getting lip fillers”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.