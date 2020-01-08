Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kylie Jenner Draws Flak for Wearing Mink Fur Slippers While Speaking About Australian Bushfire

Kylie Jenner faced ire of netizens for sharing a picture of slippers made of mink fur just a little after extending empathy for the animals caught in the Australian bushfires.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Kylie Jenner Draws Flak for Wearing Mink Fur Slippers While Speaking About Australian Bushfire
Kylie Jenner faced ire of netizens for sharing a picture of slippers made of mink fur just a little after extending empathy for the animals caught in the Australian bushfires.

Kylie Jenner faced ire of netizens for sharing a picture of slippers made of mink fur just a little after extending empathy for the animals caught in the Australian bushfires.

According to netizens, the youngest billionaire posted a story on Instagram that read, “Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia…this breaks my heart,” along with a widely-shared picture of a koala being saved by a fire fighter.

However, a few stories later, she posted a picture of her “baby pink toes”, where Kylie adorned Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers.

The socialite failed to notice the sequence, which her Insta stories followed but the Twitterati did not miss a chance to call out the irony.

The youngest daughter of the Kardashian clan was criticized for being a “hypocrite”, with Twitter users posting detailed account of the fur slippers, how much they are for and that it was “presented with a velvet pouch”.

Some even called out the famous family for not “doing enough” for the environmental tragedy.

Claiming that almost all of the Kardashian-Jenners are millionaires, Twitterati said they should be donating to save the world instead of sharing empathy online.

A Twitter user wrote how it was justified to blame Kylie as she was influential enough to start a trend “of young girls getting lip fillers”.

