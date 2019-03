Kylie Jenner is World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire But Twitter isn't Buying it

Kylie Jenner is the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a 10-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/P18m2ldrQk #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/RrenNvGbbE — Forbes (@Forbes) March 5, 2019

I like this tweet because

- it illustrates the problem is getting even worse

- it insults Mark Zuckerberg, which gave me a chuckle

- "self-made" gave me another chuckle https://t.co/fT8zyOfHUY — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) March 5, 2019

Only in the United States is it accurate to describe Kylie Jenner as "self-made." https://t.co/PRBcFMKTD0 — Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) March 5, 2019

Me trying to figure out how Kylie is "self-made" pic.twitter.com/gqLuOZftfG — KayinKira (@heimkayi) March 5, 2019

“Self-made” She reeks of generational wealth and privilege https://t.co/C3PjNNNVK4 — mar(CO₂) (@TheMarcoIslas) March 5, 2019

You're not "self made" if you come from a family of millionaires who helped you gain status



You're never a "self made billionaire," you're just a mass scale thief who exploited their way to the top and never paid workers a fair wage https://t.co/0Aq59YxSEH — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) March 5, 2019

Kylie Jenner is now a billionaire at 21, but ~self-made~? https://t.co/eaH3gfNfxL — Priscilla Rodriguez (@PriscilRodrig) March 5, 2019

no such thing as a self-made billionaire — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 5, 2019

I'm sure Kylie Jenner works hard but she is not "self-made" and we should all stop comparing our successes in our fields to the successes of people who come from wealthy, connected families cos the playing field is at 90 degrees — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) March 5, 2019

An egg may have beaten Kylie Jenner in the race of likes on Instagram but that is hardly a matter of worry for the 21-year-old fashion icon and reality star who is now the world's youngest self-made billionaire in Forbes' "Richest People in the World" list.Déjà vu, much?Last year in July, the business magazine came under fire after it announced that Kylie was then soon-to-be "self-made billionaire". Come 2019, the social media star has finally hit the 10-figure fortune and it's official. While doing so, she also dethroned the Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg who earned the tag at 23.And just like before, netizens were outraged at the distinction of 'self-made' woman that Forbes awarded the celebrity.Critics on Twitter questioned the 'self-made' tag. Considering she is part of the Kardashian clan and has appeared on her stepsisters' famous TV show from age 13, fans argued the 21-year-old cosmetics mogul is barely on her own, that Kim's star-power was enough to propel young Kylie forward.Dictionary.com's official Twitter account once again showed up to throw some shade at the world's youngest self-made billionaire."Haven't we gone over this? Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided," it reminded Twitterati.However, there wasn't all hate.