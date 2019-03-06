Kylie Jenner is World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire But Twitter isn't Buying it
An egg may have beaten Kylie Jenner in the race of likes on Instagram but that is hardly a matter of worry for the 21-year-old fashion icon and reality star who is now the world's youngest self-made billionaire according to Forbes magazine.
Image posted by Kylie Jenner on Instagram.
Déjà vu, much?
Last year in July, the business magazine came under fire after it announced that Kylie was then soon-to-be "self-made billionaire". Come 2019, the social media star has finally hit the 10-figure fortune and it's official. While doing so, she also dethroned the Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg who earned the tag at 23.
Kylie Jenner is the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a 10-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/P18m2ldrQk #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/RrenNvGbbE— Forbes (@Forbes) March 5, 2019
And just like before, netizens were outraged at the distinction of 'self-made' woman that Forbes awarded the celebrity.
Critics on Twitter questioned the 'self-made' tag. Considering she is part of the Kardashian clan and has appeared on her stepsisters' famous TV show from age 13, fans argued the 21-year-old cosmetics mogul is barely on her own, that Kim's star-power was enough to propel young Kylie forward.
“Self-made” pic.twitter.com/uZG7x6pPxD— Meesh (@puRdie_RHo) March 5, 2019
"Self made" pic.twitter.com/YYH5DL1zjO— Cass C. Cattano IV (@RUDE_APE06) March 5, 2019
"self made"— epic (@hello_my_memes) March 5, 2019
I like this tweet because— Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) March 5, 2019
- it illustrates the problem is getting even worse
- it insults Mark Zuckerberg, which gave me a chuckle
- "self-made" gave me another chuckle https://t.co/fT8zyOfHUY
Only in the United States is it accurate to describe Kylie Jenner as "self-made." https://t.co/PRBcFMKTD0— Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) March 5, 2019
Me trying to figure out how Kylie is "self-made" pic.twitter.com/gqLuOZftfG— KayinKira (@heimkayi) March 5, 2019
“Self-made” She reeks of generational wealth and privilege https://t.co/C3PjNNNVK4— mar(CO₂) (@TheMarcoIslas) March 5, 2019
You're not "self made" if you come from a family of millionaires who helped you gain status— Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) March 5, 2019
You're never a "self made billionaire," you're just a mass scale thief who exploited their way to the top and never paid workers a fair wage https://t.co/0Aq59YxSEH
Kylie Jenner is now a billionaire at 21, but ~self-made~? https://t.co/eaH3gfNfxL— Priscilla Rodriguez (@PriscilRodrig) March 5, 2019
no such thing as a self-made billionaire— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 5, 2019
I'm sure Kylie Jenner works hard but she is not "self-made" and we should all stop comparing our successes in our fields to the successes of people who come from wealthy, connected families cos the playing field is at 90 degrees— Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) March 5, 2019
Dictionary.com's official Twitter account once again showed up to throw some shade at the world's youngest self-made billionaire.
"Haven't we gone over this? Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided," it reminded Twitterati.
Haven't we gone over this?— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 5, 2019
Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided.https://t.co/g0ZHDSkVfu https://t.co/3O48zKsInN
However, there wasn't all hate.
QUEEN pic.twitter.com/wibRPXxVxo— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) March 5, 2019
HOLY MOLYYYYYYY https://t.co/0Y3C3M4VP2— Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 5, 2019
