Kylie Jenner is World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire But Twitter isn't Buying it

Kylie Jenner is the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a 10-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/P18m2ldrQk #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/RrenNvGbbE — Forbes (@Forbes) March 5, 2019

I like this tweet because

- it illustrates the problem is getting even worse

- it insults Mark Zuckerberg, which gave me a chuckle

- "self-made" gave me another chuckle https://t.co/fT8zyOfHUY — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) March 5, 2019

Only in the United States is it accurate to describe Kylie Jenner as "self-made." https://t.co/PRBcFMKTD0 — Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) March 5, 2019

Me trying to figure out how Kylie is "self-made" pic.twitter.com/gqLuOZftfG — KayinKira (@heimkayi) March 5, 2019

“Self-made” She reeks of generational wealth and privilege https://t.co/C3PjNNNVK4 — mar(CO₂) (@TheMarcoIslas) March 5, 2019

You're not "self made" if you come from a family of millionaires who helped you gain status



You're never a "self made billionaire," you're just a mass scale thief who exploited their way to the top and never paid workers a fair wage https://t.co/0Aq59YxSEH — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) March 5, 2019

Kylie Jenner is now a billionaire at 21, but ~self-made~? https://t.co/eaH3gfNfxL — Priscilla Rodriguez (@PriscilRodrig) March 5, 2019

no such thing as a self-made billionaire — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 5, 2019

I'm sure Kylie Jenner works hard but she is not "self-made" and we should all stop comparing our successes in our fields to the successes of people who come from wealthy, connected families cos the playing field is at 90 degrees — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) March 5, 2019