LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Kylie Jenner is World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire But Twitter isn't Buying it

An egg may have beaten Kylie Jenner in the race of likes on Instagram but that is hardly a matter of worry for the 21-year-old fashion icon and reality star who is now the world's youngest self-made billionaire according to Forbes magazine.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 6, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kylie Jenner is World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire But Twitter isn't Buying it
Image posted by Kylie Jenner on Instagram.
Loading...
An egg may have beaten Kylie Jenner in the race of likes on Instagram but that is hardly a matter of worry for the 21-year-old fashion icon and reality star who is now the world's youngest self-made billionaire in Forbes' "Richest People in the World" list.

Déjà vu, much?

Last year in July, the business magazine came under fire after it announced that Kylie was then soon-to-be "self-made billionaire". Come 2019, the social media star has finally hit the 10-figure fortune and it's official. While doing so, she also dethroned the Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg who earned the tag at 23.




And just like before, netizens were outraged at the distinction of 'self-made' woman that Forbes awarded the celebrity.

Critics on Twitter questioned the 'self-made' tag. Considering she is part of the Kardashian clan and has appeared on her stepsisters' famous TV show from age 13, fans argued the 21-year-old cosmetics mogul is barely on her own, that Kim's star-power was enough to propel young Kylie forward.


































Dictionary.com's official Twitter account once again showed up to throw some shade at the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

"Haven't we gone over this? Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided," it reminded Twitterati.




However, there wasn't all hate.






Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram